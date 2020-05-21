Airtel Xstream Premium to Soon Offer 400+ Live TV Channels

Airtel Xstream is yet another OTT content platform through which you can stream some of the most exciting TV shows and movies. To access the premium content you need to be an Airtel Xstream Premium member. Its not just TV shows and movies, but also live TV. You can watch around 350+ channels at the moment with the Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. But that limit is soon going to be increased by Airtel and will jump to 400+ live TV channels. Live TV channels are something which we don’t usually get with OTT content platforms, but not anymore with Airtel Xstream Premium. You will be able to access most of your favourite TV channels without having to pay for a subscription. Get an Airtel Xstream Set-Top Box (STB), or purchase any of the prepaid or postpaid plans which are offering Airtel Xstream Premium to get its subscription. You can also purchase Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to get the subscription for premium free.

New Live TV Channels Being Added to the Airtel Xstream

According to a listing on Google Play Store, Airtel is going to add a total of 73 new channels on its OTT platform. Now, you will be able to access all the channels of HBO, Colors, ETV, WB, CNBC, News18, CNN, Pogo, Cartoon Network, and many more. There is nothing better than being able to access all your favourite TV channels with the help of Airtel Xstream Premium rather than pay for them separately. It can be a huge burden to pay for OTT content platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar, and then pay separately for TV channels. With the Airtel Xstream Premium, you get all of it at the same place.

Airtel Xstream Offers Content in Multiple Languages

Airtel has made sure that its Xstream Premium customers from every part of the country are satisfied. There is something for everyone. There are multiple language channels which you can sort through and stream the one you like and understand. You can change the language settings anytime you wish to. Not only that, but there is a special feature for live TV which you won’t get with your usual TV Set-Top Boxes; that is to pause the Live TV. Yes, you can actually pause the content going in your live TV and then play it back at your convenience. Airtel’s team has worked really hard in improving the live TV experience for you. Now you will not face as many bugs and buffering problems if you have a stable internet connection.