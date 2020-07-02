WhatsApp Introduces Dark Mode for Web, Animated Stickers and QR Codes

WhatsApp on Wednesday introduced multiple new features including animated stickers, QR Codes and dark mode for Web and desktop. The company said that the features will be rolled out “over the next few weeks” to over 2 billion users. Additionally, WhatsApp also announced that the Status will now be rolling out to KaiOS, the OS that powers the JioPhone. With the new update, the JioPhone users in India along with other KaiOS users around the world can now view and share WhatsApp Status that disappears after 24 hours.

WhatsApp Extends Dark Mode to Desktop

The dark mode feature that was introduced by WhatsApp on its mobile apps in March now extends to WhatsApp for Web and desktop apps. In March, WhatsApp said that the dark mode was among the most requested features from its users. The company is said to have focused on two key areas of dark mode including readability and information hierarchy. WhatsApp said that the company wanted to aid users “easily focus their attention on each screen” by using colors and “other design elements “to make sure the most important information stands out.”

Meanwhile, WhatsApp said that the company is rolling out new animated sticker packs “that are even more fun and expressive.”

“Stickers are one of the fastest growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day,” WhatsApp said in a release on Wednesday.

WhatsApp Makes it Easier to Add New Contacts

With the QR Codes, the company said that users will be able to add new users to the contact list by scanning QR codes. The company said that the users will no longer have to tap in the numbers to add people to the contact list.

WhatsApp is also expanding its group video call feature by making it “easier to focus on whoever you want” on a video call. The company said that the users can “press and hold to maximize a participant’s video” to expand the particular user to full screen. With WhatsApp group calls supporting up to eight participants, the company has added a video call icon on group calls with less people, enabling users to add a person with one tap.

“While our focus remains on providing a simple, reliable and private way for people to chat with friends and family – we also continue to push forward our product design to make sure WhatsApp remains the most useful way for anyone, anywhere to connect,” WhatsApp said in a release on Wednesday.