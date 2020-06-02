WhatsApp for KaiOS to Get Status Message Feature Soon

WhatsApp voice message feature is the most used feature in KaiOS devices as it is better than the T9 keyboard

By June 2nd, 2020 AT 1:42 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    whatsapp-kaios-status-message

    WhatsApp for KaiOS will soon get the feature of status messages. The announcement was made by software engineering lead for WhatsApp on KaiOS, Joe Grinstead, in a recent interview with Android Central. WhatsApp has been built from scratch for KaiOS users, and the app comes pre-installed in KaiOS powered devices. Earlier WhatsApp was rolled in KaiOS powered devices with limited feature, but WhatsApp has been extensively adding new features and enhancing customer experience. Joe Grinstead, in the interview, also stated that new features would be rolled out soon in future.

    WhatsApp Status Feature is at Gold Master Stage

    Joe Grinstead stated that WhatsApp status message feature is at Gold Master Stage, which means that the feature is ready to roll out on KaiOS devices. Though the status message feature is quite a normal update from the company, but KaiOS users will be able to use the WhatsApp status message feature without witnessing any performance issues. The exact launch date of the WhatsApp status feature is still unknown. However, KaiOS users can expect the feature in their devices soon.

    WhatsApp For KaiOS has Been Built from Scratch

    Since KaiOS runs on low-hardware, WhatsApp has been designed from scratch to improve user experiences and eliminate performance issues. Joe Grinstead, in the interview, stated that he and his team are working on a lot of features which will be rolled out soon for KaiOS users. Currently, WhatsApp for KaiOS has all the core features like one-to-one group chats, sharing media files, contact and location sharing. Another most used feature present in WhatsApp for KaiOS is the voice message feature. The voice message feature gets attention from users as it is more comforting and easier than the T9 keyboard.

    Voice and Video Call Feature is Not Present in WhatsApp for KaiOS

    Various WhatsApp features like voice and video calls, chat backups, WhatsApp web and custom notification tones are not present in WhatsApp for KaiOS. However, the features are being rolled out step by step by the company to ensure a comfortable browsing experience. KaiOS users can expect all the core and amazing features of WhatsApp in their devices soon.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Deducts Rs 99 from User Accounts as International Roaming Fee, Customers Baffled

    Several Vodafone users across India on Tuesday have taken it to Twitter to voice their concerns over the operator deducting...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Z Likely to Offer Snapdragon 765G SoC and Android 10, Suggests Geekbench Listing

    Everyone’s waiting for something to come up for the launching of OnePlus Z. Many users who prefer to save money...

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp for KaiOS to Get Status Message Feature Soon

    WhatsApp for KaiOS will soon get the feature of status messages. The announcement was made by software engineering lead for...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual and Redmi Note 8 Prices Increased in India Yet Again

    module-4-img

    vpnMentor Discovers Over Seven Million Sensitive Data Related to BHIM App

    module-4-img

    Yes Bank Now Owns Over 24% Stake in Dish TV

    module-4-img

    10 Digit Mobile Numbers to Continue: Trai