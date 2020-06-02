Mobile Download Speeds in India Finally Inches Above Peak Download Speeds in March

Ookla on Monday said in a report that the mean mobile download speeds in India registered an increase in the week of May 25 as compared to the speeds registered in the prior week. The company engaged in the internet testing, data and analysis said that India recorded a mean mobile download speed of 12.04 Mbps during the week of May 25. Ookla said that the speeds registered during the week of May 25 represent a 2% increase over the peak week of March 2. The country registered a mean mobile download speed of 11.75 Mbps during the week of March 2, considered by Ookla as the base week for tracking COVID-19 impact on internet performance.

Mobile Download Speeds in India Continues to Improve

According to the Ookla data available from the week of December 16, India registered its lowest mean mobile download speed during the week of March 23 as it recorded a speed of 8.57 Mbps. However, India registered a steady increase in mobile download speeds in the following weeks. In the prior week of May 18, India recorded a mean mobile download speed of 11.84 Mbps which is on par with the speeds registered during the week of March 2.

Further, Ookla said that the mean download speeds on mobile across the globe were relatively flat during the week of May 25 as compared to the prior week. However, the speeds recorded during the week of May 25 represents an 7% increase as compared to the peak week of March 2. The global mean download speed on mobile was said to be 35.06 Mbps during the week of May 25.

Trinidad and Tobago registered an 93% increase in the mean download speed on mobile with speed of 36.32 Mbps during the week of May 25. During the peak week of March 2, the country registered a mean download speed of 18.80 Mbps on mobile.

Several countries including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Hong Kong, Iraq, Jordan and Macau recorded an 40% increase in the mean download speed on mobile during the week of May 25.

Fixed Broadband Speeds in India Still Below the Peak Week of March 2

The mean download speed on fixed broadband in India continued to be below the speeds registered during the peak week of March 2. The country recorded a mean download speed of 37.07 Mbps on fixed broadband during the week of May 25 as compared to 38.66 Mbps recorded during the week of March 2.

The data has been similar on a global scale with Ookla registering a mean download speed of 76.73 Mbps on fixed broadband during the week of May 25. Ookla said that the speeds registered during the week of May 25 represent a 1% increase as compared to the peak week of March 2.

Lebanon registered a maximum increase of 131% in the mean download speed on fixed broadband during the week of May 25 with the country recording a speed of 17 Mbps.

Several countries including Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Taiwan registered an 30% increase in the mean download speed on fixed broadband during the week of May 25.