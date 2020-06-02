How Fiber Optic Network Technology Will Make Your Gaming Experience Smooth

Fiber optic network technology offers the lowest latency on network which ensures a smooth gaming experience

By June 2nd, 2020 AT 11:07 AM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    fiber-optic-network-technology-gaming-experience-smooth
    Internet Speed is one of the most crucial aspects which enhances the experience of gamers. For gamers, a good internet connection is a blessing, especially in the case of online gaming. The latest Fiber optic technology has made its mark in the industry. Fiber optic network technology is the latest and greatest technology in wired connections. Currently, Fiber technology offers the fastest internet speed for users to enhance their browsing experiences. In the gaming industry, all professional gamers have also started relying on Fiber technology to avoid network constraints and hassle-free gaming time. With the help of Fiber optic network, players can have much better gaming experiences than any other network technology. Here’s how Fiber optic network technology can make your gaming experience smooth and memorable.

    Massive Download Speed

    Fiber Internet offers massive download speed to users which normal DSL and cable connections cannot offer over long distances. Fiber technology provides a download speed of up to 1Gbps so that gamers can have an advantage over their virtual competitors and enjoy gaming without any lags. As we all know, lags are a nightmare for gamers, with Fiber optic network, gamers will get be able to enjoy comfortable gaming and give fierce competition to their rivals. Also, offline gamers who download premium games, they will be able to download games at lightning speed.

    Massive Upload Speed

    Usually, download speed is much faster than upload speed in internet connections. Sometimes gamers who have dedicated YouTube and Twitch channels stream their overall gameplay and experience. The major reason Fiber connection will be a blessing for streaming content is because of the higher bandwidth. Fiber optic technology offers higher bandwidth which is one of the most important elements in streaming. Fiber optic network technology offers constant download and upload speed which is also known as symmetrical speeds. With, Fiber optic network, gamers will be able to enjoy uninterrupted streaming and gaming session.

    Lowest Latency in Fiber Connection

    For people who don’t know, latency is a delay which occurs while processing. Fiber optic network technology offers the lowest latency to its users and eliminates all the delays. For gamers, latency is one of the most crucial aspects. It decides the entire outcome of the gameplay, especially for professional gamers who aim for victory.

    More Reliable Network

    Fiber optic network is the greatest technology which offers high-speed internet to users. Fiber optic technology has more reliability than copper-based connections. A reliable network is one of the essential needs of professional gamers. At times, when the gameplay is at its peak, an unreliable network is the last thing which any gamer would need. So, with a stable and reliable network, Fiber optic technology offers an uninterrupted and risk-free gaming experience to professionals.

    The gaming industry is extensively growing in India. Since the pandemic broke out, the demand and interest of gaming have increased drastically. Many big gaming companies have been giving away premium games for free so that users can have an entertaining time amid difficult times. However, downloading games can be tricky because of the massive file size. But, if you are an avid gamer and you have Fiber optic network connection at your home, all your gaming needs will be fulfilled. With a secure connection, gamers will be able to download games of nearly any size at fast speed. Also, with symmetrical speeds, gamers will be able to stream their gameplay. Apart from this, with the help of Fiber optic network, gamers will also witness faster loading times. As gamers use 4K monitors and the latest VR technologies, an unstable network connection will take make the loading slow, and it will ruin the experience of professional gamers. However, with Fiber optic network, gamers will enjoy their gameplay without any discomfort. So, if online gamers want to own the yard and defeat their virtual opponents, they must opt for Fiber optic network technology for gaming.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    How Fiber Optic Network Technology Will Make Your Gaming Experience Smooth

    Internet Speed is one of the most crucial aspects which enhances the experience of gamers. For gamers, a good internet...

    module-4-img

    Airtel Xstream Premium Now Providing 129 Live TV Channels on Web

    Airtel Xstream Premium is an OTT platform developed by Bharti Airtel and is offered to subscribers opting for the Airtel...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Introduces PV 365 Plan with Unlimited Voice Calls and 2GB Daily Data Limit

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Kerala circle has introduced a new first recharge PV 365 plan that enables users to...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    New Plans of ACT Broadband Live in 8 Cities Across India, Prices Hiked by Rs 100

    module-4-img

    Kerala Government to Offer Free Internet to Families Living Below Poverty Line

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Binge+ Becomes Affordable by Rs 2,000, Also Comes Bundled With Free Binge Subscription for 6 Months

    module-4-img

    Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery and Quad-Cameras Launched in Indian Market