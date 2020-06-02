

Internet Speed is one of the most crucial aspects which enhances the experience of gamers. For gamers, a good internet connection is a blessing, especially in the case of online gaming. The latest Fiber optic technology has made its mark in the industry. Fiber optic network technology is the latest and greatest technology in wired connections. Currently, Fiber technology offers the fastest internet speed for users to enhance their browsing experiences. In the gaming industry, all professional gamers have also started relying on Fiber technology to avoid network constraints and hassle-free gaming time. With the help of Fiber optic network, players can have much better gaming experiences than any other network technology. Here’s how Fiber optic network technology can make your gaming experience smooth and memorable.

Massive Download Speed

Fiber Internet offers massive download speed to users which normal DSL and cable connections cannot offer over long distances. Fiber technology provides a download speed of up to 1Gbps so that gamers can have an advantage over their virtual competitors and enjoy gaming without any lags. As we all know, lags are a nightmare for gamers, with Fiber optic network, gamers will get be able to enjoy comfortable gaming and give fierce competition to their rivals. Also, offline gamers who download premium games, they will be able to download games at lightning speed.

Massive Upload Speed

Usually, download speed is much faster than upload speed in internet connections. Sometimes gamers who have dedicated YouTube and Twitch channels stream their overall gameplay and experience. The major reason Fiber connection will be a blessing for streaming content is because of the higher bandwidth. Fiber optic technology offers higher bandwidth which is one of the most important elements in streaming. Fiber optic network technology offers constant download and upload speed which is also known as symmetrical speeds. With, Fiber optic network, gamers will be able to enjoy uninterrupted streaming and gaming session.

Lowest Latency in Fiber Connection

For people who don’t know, latency is a delay which occurs while processing. Fiber optic network technology offers the lowest latency to its users and eliminates all the delays. For gamers, latency is one of the most crucial aspects. It decides the entire outcome of the gameplay, especially for professional gamers who aim for victory.

More Reliable Network

Fiber optic network is the greatest technology which offers high-speed internet to users. Fiber optic technology has more reliability than copper-based connections. A reliable network is one of the essential needs of professional gamers. At times, when the gameplay is at its peak, an unreliable network is the last thing which any gamer would need. So, with a stable and reliable network, Fiber optic technology offers an uninterrupted and risk-free gaming experience to professionals.

The gaming industry is extensively growing in India. Since the pandemic broke out, the demand and interest of gaming have increased drastically. Many big gaming companies have been giving away premium games for free so that users can have an entertaining time amid difficult times. However, downloading games can be tricky because of the massive file size. But, if you are an avid gamer and you have Fiber optic network connection at your home, all your gaming needs will be fulfilled. With a secure connection, gamers will be able to download games of nearly any size at fast speed. Also, with symmetrical speeds, gamers will be able to stream their gameplay. Apart from this, with the help of Fiber optic network, gamers will also witness faster loading times. As gamers use 4K monitors and the latest VR technologies, an unstable network connection will take make the loading slow, and it will ruin the experience of professional gamers. However, with Fiber optic network, gamers will enjoy their gameplay without any discomfort. So, if online gamers want to own the yard and defeat their virtual opponents, they must opt for Fiber optic network technology for gaming.