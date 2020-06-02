Airtel Xstream Premium Now Providing 129 Live TV Channels on Web

Airtel Xstream Premium is an OTT platform developed by Bharti Airtel and is offered to subscribers opting for the Airtel Xstream services. There are plenty of ways to get an Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. You can buy the telco’s Airtel Xstream Fiber Plan, or any of its post-paid plans, or DTH services. There is also the option of purchasing the Airtel Xstream Box. But you can see live TV without an STB as well. The only way you can do that is by using using the Airtel Xstream Premium platform. Where you don’t only get OTT content, but also be able to see live TV.

Stream Channels From Web

The Airtel Xstream Premium’s content can be accessed in two ways. One you can log in to the mobile app or you can log in through the web. For logging in, you need to have a number registered with Airtel Xstream Premium benefit. You can also access live TV through the web and the mobile app. One of the major issues with the web version of Airtel Xstream Premium is that you cannot access the same number of live TV channels as you are able to do with the mobile app.

More Channels Made Accessible Through Web Now

But, Airtel has heard the plea of its customers trying to access the content of live TV through the web in their desktops and laptops. The telco has increased the number of channels you can access through the web version of Airtel Xstream Premium. The current count of numbers which you can access from the web version has been raised to 129 channels now. Earlier, the number of Live TV Channels Airtel Xstream Premium offered was less than 100.

380 Live TV Channels in the App

But coming to the Airtel Xstream Premium mobile app, you can stream many more live TV channels through them. Airtel Xstream Premium is offering 380 live TV channels. You will be able to access all the channels of Colors, HBO, CNN, News18, Cartoon, Pogo, and many more. Airtel is further going to increase the number of live TV channels its users can gain access to both in the web version of and app of Airtel Xstream Premium.

No Web Support From JioTV

JioTV is one of the biggest apps for live TV content in India. The JioTV app offers an almost double amount of live TV channels than the Airtel Xstream Premium. Right now, the Airtel Xstream Premium offers 380 live TV channels and JioTV offers 688 channels. But at the same time, JioTV doesn’t offer web support. So Airtel takes the lead here. It will be interesting to see if JioTV comes out with a web support version for JioTV or not.