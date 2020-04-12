Tata Sky Mobile App Comes in Handy for Users to Reduce Monthly Subscription Price

Highlights Save money by using Tata Sky Optimisation feature

Don't lose out on any channel but still get a reduced cost with Tata Sky Optimisation feature

Access the optimisation feature in the Tata Sky app or website

The leading DTH service company of India, Tata Sky, keeps on rolling out attractive packages for its customers in regular intervals. But earlier, it wasn’t like this though. People at every nook and the corner of India had only one complaint from the DTH company; that it was too expensive for a middle-class family. Even the most average of recharge packs used to cost a lot, and you would not also get all your favourite channels. Talking about the English channels in the pack, it was just a luxury. But now, you can save money with Tata Sky by selecting better packages for yourself. Tata Sky’s mobile app comes in really handy to the users as it offers optimisation feature that helps them to reduce their monthly channel pack price.

Tata Sky Optimises Your Channel Pack to Reduce Monthly Price

Earlier, you used to pay money for channels you didn’t even watch. Then there are channels which you were paying a lot for watching. But with Tata Sky’s optimisation and Trai’s National Tariff Order now, you don’t have to worry about spending a lot of money on TV channel packs. You can now optimise your channel packs with Tata Sky and get discounts for the channels you have selected. This doesn’t mean that you will have to sacrifice on some of the channels that you have chosen neither will your channel pack change. The optimisation feature discounts and reduces the cost of your TV channel pack without either removing or adding channels.

How Do You Use The Tata Sky Optimisation Feature?

If you want to see what the optimisation feature does, you will either have to go to the Tata Sky’s website or the My Tata Sky app. Just log In to your account and go to the manage packs section. Then select the channels or the packs that you want to optimise and click on the optimise button. Now, if any of your channels are included in a channel bouquet, the optimise feature will recognise it and select that particular one for you. So now, you can enjoy the same channels, but at a lower price. You can also find a very similar feature in the Trai channel selector app.

Tata Sky Providing Platform Services for Free

In other news, Tata Sky is currently proving ten platform services for free during the lockdown period. Tata Sky Fitness service, which is one of the most popular value-added services on the DTH operator’s platform is currently available for free to the subscribers. The DTH operator took this decision so that its users stay entertained and stay fit during the lockdown period. The current lockdown period to expected to end on April 14, however, the government might extend the lockdown further as Coronavirus positive cases in India will reach 10,000 very soon. Besides, Tata Sky users can also avail emergency credit service by contacting the customer service.