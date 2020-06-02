BSNL Introduces PV 365 Plan with Unlimited Voice Calls and 2GB Daily Data Limit

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Kerala circle has introduced a new first recharge PV 365 plan that enables users to make unlimited calls and browse unlimited data for 60 days. Several BSNL employees have taken to Twitter to inform users about the latest plan. The PV 365 plan joins the long list of the first recharge plans that are listed in the range of Rs 74 to Rs 2399. Additionally, BSNL offers a free caller tune facility under the Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service for no additional cost.

BSNL Kerala Introduces PV 365 Plan with 365 Days Validity

The PV 365 plan enables users to make unlimited voice calls till the fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 250 minutes per day. The operator said in a note that the users would be charged at their base tariff after the consumption of 250 minutes of free calling facility.

Further, the users can browse unlimited data with the PV 365 plan. However, BSNL reduces the speeds to 80 Kbps upon reaching 2GB per day limit. The PV 365 plan is priced at Rs 365 and offers 365 day validity.

It has to be noted that the additional benefits under the plan including the unlimited voice, unlimited data and the PRBT services are offered for no additional charge for the initial 60 days. The users are required to add the respective voice and data vouchers to continue using a similar unlimited voice and data facility beyond the 60 day limit.

BSNL Kerala Offers Rs 97 Data Voucher and Rs 187 Voice Voucher

It has to be noted that the PV 365 plan is available in several BSNL circles across India including Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh circles.

BSNL offers a Rs 97 data voucher and the Rs 187 voice voucher that provides similar benefits to the users as the PV 365 plan including 250 minutes of free voice calling.

The Rs 97 data voucher enables users to browse high speed data till 2GB along with unlimited voice calling till 250 minutes per day for 18 days. The Rs 187 data voucher offers similar benefits as the Rs 97 plan along with the free PRBT service for 28 days.