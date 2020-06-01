Vivo X50 Series to Launch Soon in India: What You Can Expect

Vivo has been successful to capture a good amount of the smartphone market by offering great technology at a cheap price. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been able to launch new devices at regular intervals keeping up with its competition in the market. Now, Vivo is back with yet another series of smartphones. It is Vivo X50 series and is has been launched in China today. The three devices which are launched in the series are Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro+. The new series will also hit the India market at a later stage, confirmed the Chinese company officially.

Vivo X50 Series in India

The CEO of Vivo, Jerome Chen announced on his Facebook page that the new series will also be launched in the Indian market. It is interesting to see this as Vivo hasn’t been pushing the X-series of phones in the Indian market very actively. The last smartphone from the X-series to come to India was Vivo X21. It was way back in May 2018. The Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC. For the X50 Pro+, the device will be powered with Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 5G support. It is expected that Vivo might only launch the Vivo X50 Pro+ with Snapdragon 865 SoC in India to take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro and other high-end 5G phones out there.

Vivo X50 Series: Specifications

The Vivo X50 is the basic smartphone of the three, however, they share almost similar specifications. All the three phones feature a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED display. While the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro offer a 90Hz refresh rate screen, the X50 Pro+ being the flagship model has 120Hz refresh rate support. The Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC, whereas the X50 Pro+ comes with Snapdragon 865 SoC. All the three phones have 5G support, which is a good thing to see.

Moving onto the cameras, Vivo says all the three phones sport a gimbal camera setup. Starting with the Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro, the have a quad-camera system on the back featuring 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor, 13MP Portrait sensor, 8MP & 5MP lens on the X50, and 8MP & 8MP lens on the X50 Pro. The Vivo X50 Pro+ features a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 8MP macro shooter and a 8MP telephoto sensor.

Right now, Vivo just said it will be launching the X50 series in India, but we are not sure which models will be making into the country.