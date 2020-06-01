Trai to Initiate Discussions to Increase Broadband Speeds and Reliability in India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or Trai is considering an industry-wide discussion to increase the internet speed in India and offer seamless broadband connectivity to digital users. Since the threat of Covid-19 disrupted the entire country, the government of India announced a lockdown period to stop the spread of the virus and ensure the safety of people. Also, all the big companies announced work from home for their employees. Since people were staying and working from home, the demand for data services increased drastically. As reported by ET Telecom, Trai chairman RS Sharma noted that the authority is planning a consultation on different ways which will increase the speed and reliability of broadband connectivity in India. Not only this, but the move will also enhance the digital infrastructure of the country.

Data Demand Have Increased 20% Since Pandemic Broke Out

Since people stayed at homes to stop the spread of COVID-19, the demand for data services increased drastically in the lockdown period. Due to work from the home norm, all the normal activities such as business meetings, school classes have been switched with remote conferring, online virtual classes and many more. Also, for entertainment purposes, users have been using internet data to binge-watch online content from various streaming platforms. As per Trai data, the average demand for data services increased 20% since the pandemic broke out. However, the speed of data decreased during March and April month. Trai data also revealed that mobile users account for nearly 97% of broadband connections in the country, which is one of the most crucial aspects in supporting work from home culture.

Telecom Operators Are Under Stress

Since the pandemic broke out, telecom operators have been facing huge stress on their network towers. As the demand for stable data and voice services have increased, telecom operators are doing their best to ensure seamless services to subscribers. Telecom industry has urged the government to create more Wi-Fi hotspots, allocate more spectrum resources and roll out fibre footprint in the country to cater to the growing demand for stable internet services in the country.