OnePlus Z to Be Powered With Snapdragon 765 SoC and Could Launch in India First

OnePlus has become one of the most loved premium smartphone brands in India. Before the launch of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, it was assumed that the smartphone manufacturer will also bring OnePlus 8 Lite into the market. But those turned out to be rumours. But OnePlus is indeed coming out with a new affordable smartphone as confirmed by Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus. The smartphone is likely to be launched in India first in July. It will be running with the Snapdragon 765 SoC and expected to provide a decent Android experience.

OnePlus Z: Design, Specifications and Price

From a number of leaks in the past, it can be assumed that the design of the OnePlus Z will be very basic with no curves on the edges and a flat-screen on the top. It is expected to come with a 6.4-inch display. Since the aim of the company is to make the smartphone affordable, it won’t be using the Snapdragon 865 SoC, instead, it might use the Snapdragon 765 SoC.

Some of the other leaks suggest that OnePlus Z might potentially come out with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 which is much better and can be compared with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is also a 5G supporting chipset. The device might come with a 4000mAh battery with its standard 30W fast charging technology.

Coming to the camera’s of the device, the OnePlus Z can feature a triple camera setup in the rear with a 48MP primary lens coupled with a 16MP secondary lens and a 12MP lens. There might be an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The smartphone is expected to touch up to 8GB of RAM with 256 maximum internal storage.

The pricing of OnePlus Z is expected to be quite affordable. There is no confirmation from OnePlus as to what price range the smartphone will come out with. But it is expected to give a tough competition to the likes of iPhone SE 2020 and the upcoming Google Pixel 4a. The customers are expecting the device to be priced below the range of Rs 30,000