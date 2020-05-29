BSNL Circle Specific Broadband Plans Valid Till August 2020 Listed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has said that several circle specific broadband plans would be expiring in the upcoming months including two Rs 499 plans, Rs 525 plan, Rs 600 plan and Rs 777 plan. Crucially, the Rs 499 plans and the Rs 777 plan are listed to be expiring in June in several circles. The Rs 600 plan exclusive to Odisha circle is listed to expire in July. Further, a Rs 525 plan listed to be exclusive to the Haryana circle would expire on August 1, 2020.

BSNL Rs 499 Plan with 300GB Data Limit Expiring on June 10

The Rs 499 plan labelled as “300GB Plan CS337” by BSNL enables users to browse upto 40 Mbps speed till 300GB. The unlimited data plan enables users to browse beyond 300GB at a reduced speed of 1 Mbps. Additionally, the plan enables users to make unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India.

BSNL has listed the plan to be expiring on June 10 in three circles including Kolkata, Sikkim and West Bengal.

BSNL Rs 499 Plan with 100GB Data Limit Expiring on June 29

The standard Rs 499 plan dubbed as “100GB CUL” by BSNL has a wider presence as compared to the “300GB Plan CS337” which is priced at Rs 499. The 100GB CUL plan enables users to browse upto 20 Mbps speed till 100GB with BSNL capping the speeds to 2 MBPS on reaching the 100GB limit. Additionally, the 100GB CUL plan also enables users to make unlimited calls to any network in India. The standard 499 plan was introduced across India in early 2020 with the plan initially said to be available till March 31.

BSNL has listed the 100GB CUL plan to be valid till June 29 in several circles including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand.

Additionally, the users in, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal will also be not eligible to enroll into the 100 GB CUL plan after June 29.

BSNL Rs 525 Plan with 400GB Data Limit Expiring on August 01

The Rs 525 plan labelled as “Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly” is listed to be valid till August 1, 2020 in the Haryana circle. The Rs 525 plan enables users to browse upto 25 Mbps till 400GB with BSNL capping the speeds to 1 Mbps beyond 400GB. Additionally, the plan enables users to make unlimited local and STD calls across India.

BSNL Rs 600 Plan with 300GB Data Limit Valid Till July 27

The Rs 600 plan from BSNL dubbed as “Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346” is listed to be valid till July 27 in the Odisha circle. The Rs 600 plan in Odisha circle is similar to the “300GB Plan CS337” which is set to expire on June 10 in Kolkata, Sikkim and West Bengal. The Rs 600 plan enables users to browse upto 40 Mbps speed till 300GB with BSNL capping the speeds to 2 Mbps beyond 300GB. Similar to most other BSNL plans, the Rs 600 plan also enables users to make unlimited calls to any network in India.

BSNL Rs 777 Plan with 500 GB Data Limit Valid Till June 25

The Rs 777 plan dubbed as 500GB CUL in most circles enables users to browse upto 50 Mbps speed till 500GB. The Rs 777 plan enables users to browse unlimited data with BSNL capping the speeds to 2 Mbps beyond 500GB. Additionally, the Rs 777 plan also enables users to make unlimited calls to any network across India. It has to be noted that the Rs 777 plan was initially introduced in mid 2019 but BSNL withdrew the plan and re-released it in December 2019 with the 500GB limit.

The 500GB CUL plan is listed to be valid till June 22 in Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. In certain circles including Chandigarh, Chennai, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand, the plan is listed to be valid till June 24.

Further, the Rs 777 plan is listed to be valid till June 25 in Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Karnataka, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.