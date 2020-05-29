Google Pay to Help Users Get Access to Nearby Stores Sitting at Homes

    Google Pay is one of the most beloved payments app in India. It has made the task of making payments seamless. Now, Google Pay has introduced a new feature inside their app. Using this feature you will be able to find Kirana stores nearby your location in a jiffy. So you will be able to identify the stores you can potentially purchase essential groceries from. At the moment, Google has said that they have rolled out this feature in only 35 cities of India. More cities will be getting the new feature really soon. Google Pay users will also be able to identify the store timings and whether social distancing norms are at place in the store or not sitting from their homes.

    Google Pay Also Woking with Dunzo

    Google likes to make fast moves. It is an investor in Dunzo. Dunzo is a hyperlocal delivery startup of India. Google Pay is allowing users to access Dunzo through their platform for ordering essential stuff. During the time of social distancing, this is one of the best things for people. Dunzo was seeing over 1 lakh orders in a day throughout the country. Smelling an opportunity here, the payments app onboarded the services of Dunzo in their platform. Now Dunzo will be able to access an even larger user base.

    Google Pay to Expand Nearby Store Services Soon

    Google is working on updating its database for more cities and then it will expand the ‘Nearby Stores’ feature into more cities. It is reportedly also working with gas companies such as Indane, HP Gas, and Bharat Petroleum and helping them take gas bookings during the time of crisis. Inside the app, users will also be able to see a ‘Coronavirus spot’ which will help them get all the safety guidelines laid down by the Family Welfare and Ministry of health. The ‘Nearby Stores’ feature from Google Pay could be in direct competition with Reliance JioMart which is going to be using the platform of WhatsApp to help users access nearby stores data.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

