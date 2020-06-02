OnePlus Z Likely to Offer Snapdragon 765G SoC and Android 10, Suggests Geekbench Listing

Everyone’s waiting for something to come up for the launching of OnePlus Z. Many users who prefer to save money while purchasing smartphones are looking forward to OnePlus bringing-in its affordable smartphone. Before the launch of OnePlus 8 series, it was highly speculated that OnePlus 8 Lite (now known as OnePlus Z) is going to launch as well. But to many people’s disappointment, that did not happen. Regardless, OnePlus is coming out with an affordable smartphone very soon and it was hinted at by the CEO of OnePlus Pete Lau saying in an interview that they are looking to expand their product offerings.

OnePlus Z Listed on Geekbench

There is a new OnePlus device which can be seen in Geekbench. Its model number is AC2003. There is no chance that this is a flagship device. Why? Because the Geekbench listing shows the smartphone is equipped with a chipset codenamed Qualcomm Lito. This chipset is not a new one and has previously been seen as well. It is a modified version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. OnePlus is not going to come out with new flagship devices for quite some time now and the listing of a new device just makes it more evident that the OnePlus is in fact coming out with OnePlus Z very soon.

OnePlus Z: Expected Specifications

OnePlus Z is not going to be the most powerful device or carry chipsets which flagship devices do. It is coming with a modified version of Snapdragon 765G SoC. Coupled with the chipset is 12GB of RAM to make the device more efficient. In addition to it, the smartphone will be running on Android 10 out of the box. In the single-core tests, the device has a decent score of 612 points and has 1955 points in multi-core tests. Even though OnePlus has not confirmed the device name, it is quite possible from the specs of the device that we are looking at the OnePlus Z itself. The smartphone is expected to be launch in July 2020.