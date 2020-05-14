Aarogya Setu App Can Now Be Installed in JioPhones

Technology Minister of India has stated that a version of Aarogya Setu app is now rolled out for nearly 5 million JioPhones. As reported by Reuters last week, India was planning out to roll a compatible version of Aarogya Setu app which would work on JioPhones. Aarogya Setu app has become helping hand for the government to combat the deadly virus. The government is aggressively trying to expand the reach of Aarogya Setu app so that people don’t get close to a virus-infected person. It also expected that once the lockdown period is lifted, Aarogya Setu app will be made mandatory for Indians.

Aarogya Setu App Have More Than 100 Million Downloads

Aarogya Setu is becoming one of the most popular apps among Indians. In nearly 41 days, Aarogya Setu app has over 100 million downloads and it is also become the fastest app to reach the five crore user base. Government has already made the app mandatory for all the employees working in government jobs. Also, they have been advised to stay at home if the app shows moderate risk or high risk. Also, people who are staying at red zones have been advised to download the app to ensure that they identify other people who are COVID-19 infected. Though many people have raised privacy concerns, developers of Aarogya Setu app has denied all the concerns and ensured that the app is entirely safe.

Government Might Mandate Aarogya Setu App for Air Travellers

Since the government is slowly lifting restrictions, it is expected that air travel will slowly resume. The government might make Aarogya Setu app mandatory for passengers who will board flights. The plan has already been discussed with all the major airlines of India. However, the government is waiting to hear from the Civil Aviation Ministry. Once the app is made mandatory for air travel, passengers will not be allowed to board flights if they don’t have Aarogya Setu app installed in their smartphones. Also, if the Aarogya Setu app will be made mandatory, India will become the second nation after China, which will make an app mandatory for travel.