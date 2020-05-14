Spotify Offers 3 Months of Free Premium, Indian Prices Reduced

Spotify on Thursday announced that the company is offering three months of Spotify Premium to eligible users who haven’t previously subscribed to its premium plans. The Spotify Premium plan enables users to listen to ad-free music along with access to one million podcast titles. Additionally, Spotify Premium enables offline playback to users while making the platform available to users on multiple devices including speakers and TV. Further, the company announced that its prices for the annual premium plans have been reduced by 51% to Rs 699. Spotify said that the new prices are applicable till June 30 but is not available to users who have previously tried Spotify Premium.

Three Months Free Spotify Premium Applicable till June 30

Spotify said that the free premium is applicable to both individual as well as family users with the offer expiring on June 30, 2020. The Spotify Premium Family plan ties up six accounts under one plan with the company charging Rs 179 per month. The individual plan users will be charged Rs 119 per month after the completion of the free premium offer.

It has to be noted that the company has an additional offer for those subscribers in the rest of the world with Spotify offering three months of Spotify Premium for US$9.99. The offer is available for individual premium plan users who had cancelled the services on or before April 14, 2020.

Spotify Catalog Now Features Warner Content

In April, Spotify concluded its Warner Music Group deal after the two companies solved the longstanding licensing issues.

Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify said in the earnings call in April that the company also concluded deals with other labels paving way for an improved Spotify catalog in India.

“We’ve finalized Warner deal, and we have added some notable other licensing deals,” Ek said in the earnings call. “So we’ve improved catalog greatly in India. And I can certainly see from social sentiment at least that, that’s having a very positive impact on users’ love for Spotify in India.”

Global rivals of Spotify including Apple Music and YouTube Music also offer free premium packs in India. Apple Music offers six months of free premium to its student pack, individual as well as family pack users. Individual plan of Apple Music costs Rs 99 per month while family plan costs Rs 149 per month.

YouTube Music also offers one month of free trial with the individual plan costing users Rs 109 per month for those on prepaid subscription. However, the company charges Rs 99 per month for those subscribers on the recurring subscription based plan.

Indian major, JioSaavn charges Rs 99 per month from users switching to its Pro account. However, the company offers a 67% discount to its annual plan users as it offers the Pro account for Rs 399 per year.