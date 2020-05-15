New Yearly Prepaid Plans from Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vodafone Idea Compared

Every telco offers a variety of prepaid recharge plans and many of us don’t like recharging in every few days. We need a plan for long-term so that we don’t even have to think about our plan expiring for a long time. That is why purchasing yearly plans are the best and they are also cheaper with a long term perspective. Telcos such as Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vodafone offer year-long prepaid plans to their subscribers. Let’s take a look and compare them to see what we get in each of the offers.

Airtel Yearly Prepaid Plan of Rs 2,398

The price mentioned by the telco on their website for their yearly plan is inclusive of all the taxes. You will have to exactly pay Rs 2,398, nothing more than that. Your plan will be valid for 365 days from the date of recharge. With it, you can make unlimited calls all year long. Along with that, you will get 1.5GB data which will reset every day at midnight. You will be allowed to send 100 SMS per day for free. But there are other benefits also for purchasing this plan. Those benefits include free subscriptions of ZEE5, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music. Then you also get a free Anti-Virus for your phone. You also get Hellotunes for free so that you can change your caller tune whenever you want. There are Free Online Classes from Shaw Academy and Rs 150 cash-back on FASTag included in the benefits as well.

Vodafone Yearly Prepaid Plan of Rs 2,399

This plan from Vodafone comes for Rs 2,399 and is valid for 365 days. You will get unlimited calling facilities along with 100 SMS/day. Along with that, you will get 1.5GB data every day which will reset at midnight. Coming to the benefits of the plan, you will get a free subscription to Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.

Jio Yearly Prepaid Plan of Rs 2,399

The new yearly prepaid plan introduced by Jio will cost you Rs 2,399. It will be valid for a total of 365 days from the date of recharge and will come with 730GB total data. Every day, you will get 2GB data at high speed which will reset at the end of the day. Along with that, you can make unlimited calls from Jio-to-Jio but for the Jio-to-Non Jio, you will get 12,000 minutes. The benefits include a free subscription to all the Jio apps.

BSNL Yearly Prepaid Plan of Rs 1,999

You will get the yearly prepaid plan of BSNL for Rs 1,999 and it will be valid exactly for 365 days from the day of recharge. You will get unlimited calling facilities as well. But the unlimited calling comes with a limit of 250 minutes per day. Coming to the data, you will get 3GB daily data with the plan which will reset at midnight. Along with that, you will get 100 SMS/day. Benefits of the plan include free access to BSNL Tunes and Lokdhun Online Video for 365 days. Also, you will get EROS NOW Entertainment service free for up to 60 days.

Verdict

Talking about the plans above, it is clear that Airtel offers the maximum benefits and there is no FUP limit on unlimited calls like Jio for calling to people with Non-Jio numbers. But at the same time, Jio offers more data with a difference of rupee from Airtel. Vodafone’s and Airtel’s plans are almost similar except there are lesser benefits with Vodafone. But the cheapest plan here comes from BSNL and it offers the most amount of daily data, but the only catch is it is 3G and unlimited calling comes with a restriction of 250 minutes in a day.