Realme Smartwatch Could Be Launched in India Soon

Realme is all set to launch its first smartwatch in India. Realme India CEO, Madhav Seth was already spotted wearing the Realme smartwatch in one of his recent episodes of #AskMadhav session on YouTube. Now, Realme has shared a teaser video on its official Twitter account. Also, Madhav Seth has shared the video on his account. Analysing the teaser video, Realme smartwatch will come with a square-shaped curved display. The teaser video shared by Realme also confirms that the smartwatch will be named Realme Watch. It is expected that Realme Watch can be launched on May 25 launch event in China where Realme will unveil eight new products.

Realme Watch Expected Specifications

Realme customers can expect that Realme Watch will have 1.4-inch TFT display with a screen resolution of 320 x 320 pixels along with 326 ppi. As of battery backup, it is expected that Realme Watch will have 160 mAh battery which could last up to 7 days. Under the veil, Realme Watch could be powered by snapdragon wear 3100 and could run on Android. As of extra features, customers who are interested in Realme Watch can expect that smartwatch will have IP68-certified build and could offer features like pedometer, heart rate monitor, calorie count, step count and many more. Realme Watch price is one of the mysterious guesses for customers. However, they can expect that Realme Watch could be priced around Rs 15,000.

Realme to Launch Eight New Products on May 25

Realme is all set to launch new phones, earbuds and more in a launch event scheduled on May 25, 2020, in China. It is expected that Realme will launch the Realme X3 series along with Realme TV. Not only this, but the company has also teased a new smartphone which is codenamed as Blade Runner, and the smartphone might launch on May 25. Also, Realme could launch true wireless (TWS) buds along with a power bank. Since Realme is planning to launch a variety of products in the scheduled launch event, Realme customers can expect that Realme Watch could be a part of the launch event scheduled on May 25, 2020, in China.