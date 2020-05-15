Bharti Airtel Offers Double Data on Rs 98 Data Add-on Pack to Counter Jio

Bharti Airtel is offering double data on its popular Rs 98 data add-on pack with the company now enabling users to browse up to 12GB of high speed data. The telecom major previously offered 6 GB of data with the Rs 98 pack to its users while the validity of the plan remains unchanged from its 28 days. Crucially, the company has not revised its other standalone data add-on pack priced at Rs 48 that enables users to browse up to 3GB of high speed data for 28 days.

Airtel Revised Rs 98 Add-on Pack Better than Rivals

It has to be noted that Reliance Jio and Vodafone offer similar data add-on packs to its users. Reliance Jio has an Rs 101 add-on pack that enables users to browse up to 12GB of high speed data along with 1000 minutes of non Jio calling. The Rs 101 add-on pack from Reliance Jio is valid until the end of the user’s existing plan. Further, Jio in the second week of May unveiled new data add-on packs that were targeted at the work from home users. The new data add-on packs included Rs 151 data add-on pack, Rs 201 and the revised Rs 251 data add-on packs.

Similarly, Vodafone offers a Rs 98 data add-on pack to its users that enables 6GB of high speed data with a 28 day validity. It remains to be seen if Vodafone revises its prepaid data add-on plans to match up to its rivals Airtel and Jio.

Airtel Offers Work from Home Postpaid Data Add-On at Rs 100

Additionally, Airtel also offers a Rs 100 data add-on pack for postpaid users that offers 15GB of data. The plan was initially unveiled in January but the company in April began promoting the plan under the “work from home with ease” tag.

The company also offers an Rs 200 data add-on pack for postpaid users that offers 35GB of additional data.