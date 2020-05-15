Reliance Jio Introduces Rs 999 Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily Data and 84 Days Validity

Reliance Jio has been aggressively extending its user base in India. Currently, the largest telecom operator in India by subscribers has added nearly 6.5 million new users in January. Reliance Jio makes sure that their customers enjoy some of the best and affordable plans so they can cater to their entertainment and work needs without burning their pockets. Reliance Jio has recently launched a new plan of Rs 999 which will offer 84 days validity to customers. Not only this, but Jio customers will also get various benefits under the offer. Reliance Jio also has two different plans which offer validity of 84 days.

Benefits Under Rs 999 Prepaid Plan

The new plan introduced by Reliance Jio has been specially designed for customers who are looking for high-speed data along with extended validity. The new prepaid plan is priced at Rs 999, and users will get massive 3GB of high-speed data every day for 84 days. Once the FUP is over, they will get a speed of 64Kbps. As of calling benefits, users will get unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling and landline benefits. For non-Jio calls, the plan offers 3,000 minutes of benefits to customers.

Jio users will also get unlimited 100 SMS per day under the new prepaid plan. Reliance Jio has also added complimentary subscription of Jio apps like JioTV and JioCinema under the offer.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 and Rs 599 Prepaid Plans

The Rs 555 and Rs 599 prepaid plans offer a validity of 84 days to customers. With the introduction of a new plan, Reliance Jio now offers three different plans which offer the same validity period. The Rs 555 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB high-speed data and unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling, for non-Jio calls users get 3,000 minutes benefits. Customers also get 100 SMS per day for 84 days under the prepaid plan.

Talking about Rs 599 prepaid plan, customers get 2GB high-speed data every day for 84 days. Apart from that, they get the same 3,000 minutes non-Jio calling and 100 SMS per day. Customers get unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls under the offer. Customers who are interested in the 84 days validity plan must also note that they get the complimentary subscription of Jio apps like Jio TV and Jio Cinema in all three plans.