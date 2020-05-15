OnePlus 8 Pro’s Colour Filter Camera Will Let You See Through Solid Objects

WheColour Filter with the Photochrom mode, it was found that the inner circuitry of the remove was visible

By May 15th, 2020 AT 1:05 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    OnePlus has become one of the most loved Android brands in the world. When it came to the market, it was perceived as a low-range smartphone brand, but with time, it has become the go-to premium smartphone brand for a lot of people. Its flagship devices are genuinely unique and bring exciting features, and at the same time are cheaper than brands such as Samsung and Apple. OnePlus has been innovating its devices, but recently, a unique feature from the OnePlus 8 pro was discovered. When using the device’s Colour Filter to click images, you can see insides of a plastic object.

    OnePlus 8 Pro can Uncover Plastic Objects

    OnePlus went with a quad-camera setup in the rear with the OnePlus 8 Pro and used a 48MP Sony IMX689 lens as the primary camera. It is paired with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP Telephoto lens, and a 5MP Colour Filter lens. The new 5MP Colour Filter lens is something none of the other flagship devices come with. OnePlus is the first to introduce such a lens. The smartphone manufacturer claims that with the help of Colour Filter lens, you can apply different filters to the final image. But the thing is, it is possible without the lens as well. So as it turns out, the Colour Filter camera has other uses as well. According to a post from a senior member from XDA, Combat Goofwing, in the forum of XDA Developers, the Colour Filter camera can be used to see through plastic objects.

    Using Colour Filter Camera in the Photochrom Mode Allows to See Through Plastic

    When clicking images of a plastic object such as a remote through the Colour Filter with the Photochrom mode, it was found that the inner circuitry of the remote was visible. So it can be assumed that the Colour Filter of the camera is not filtering the IR light since there is no IR cutoff filter and instead allowing to see through plastic objects. When tested by Max Weinbach from the team of XDA Developers, he found that not just remotes but you will be able to see through many other objects such as VR Headsets, security cameras etc.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8 Pro’s Colour Filter Camera Will Let You See Through Solid Objects

    OnePlus has become one of the most loved Android brands in the world. When it came to the market, it...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Introduces Rs 999 Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily Data and 84 Days Validity

    Reliance Jio has been aggressively extending its user base in India. Currently, the largest telecom operator in India by subscribers...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Offers Double Data on Rs 98 Data Add-on Pack to Counter Jio

    Bharti Airtel is offering double data on its popular Rs 98 data add-on pack with the company now enabling users...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Apple iPhone SE 2020 Will Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart Starting May 20

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Group will Not Inject New Equity into Vodafone Idea

    module-4-img

    Nokia 3.1 Plus Receives Android 10 Update, All You Should Know

    module-4-img

    BSNL Wi-Fi Allows Users to Enjoy High-Speed Internet in Public Locations, Plans Start at Rs 10