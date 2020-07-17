Facebook Messenger Can Now Facilitate ‘Screen Sharing’ in Android and iOS Devices

Facebook is used by millions of users every day. In April 2020, Facebook had a massive 2.6 billion active monthly users. To keep people coming back, Facebook keeps on upgrading its apps and keeps on introducing new features. One of the most widely downloaded and used Facebook app in the world is the ‘Facebook Messenger’. One reason why people love Messenger is that it makes it very easy and convenient to chat with other people. The chat bubbles are a big factor in making the process of chatting a seamless experience. You can use messenger for video calling purposes as well. Now Facebook is back with yet another exciting update for Messenger. It is the new ‘Screen Sharing’ feature on the app.

Facebook Messenger Gets ‘Screen Sharing’

Facebook recently announced that it is rolling out the support for ‘Screen Sharing’ in iOS and Android devices. Until now, this feature has been limited to the use of Messenger on the web, but not anymore. The Messenger Rooms are going to get the ‘Screen Sharing’ feature too.

With the world shifting more towards online video conferencing meetings, demand for screen sharing is increasing. It is required for sharing presentations or teaching students or various other reasons. Video conferencing apps such as Zoom and even Discord (which is a streaming app) were able to provide their users with the screen sharing feature.

After the screen sharing is rolled out for Facebook Messenger, users will be able to share the screen of their device to the screen of others. This feature will be supported in a one-to-one video call or a group video call with up to 8 people at once.

This is how it will work – open the Messenger app and start a video call. After that, pull up the bottom tab from your screen. You will see the option ‘Share Your Screen’, tap on that. Your smartphone’s screen will be visible to all the participants in the video call.

With Messenger Rooms though, 16 users in a group video call will be able to see the screen sharing at once compared to 8 people in the Messenger app. Facebook is planning to further increase the number for up to 50 people at once.