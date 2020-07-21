Infinix Smart 4 Plus with 6000mAh Battery and MediaTek Helio A25 SoC Launched, Priced at Rs 7,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus has been launched in the Indian market today. Infinix was teasing the launch of Smart 4 Plus for a long time. Also, the smartphone was listed on Flipkart. Now, the company has launched the smartphone in India. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a 6000mAh battery that comes with AI smart power-saving mode. Infinix has featured a gem-cut texture in the Smart 4 Plus to make the smartphone design appealing. The first sale of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus is scheduled on July 28, 2020, at 12 PM.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus: Specifications and Features

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a 6.82-inch HD+(720×1640 pixels) Mini Drop Notch Display with 90.5% screen to body ratio. Under the hood, Infinix Smart 4 Plus is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to camera specifications, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus rocks an AI dual rear camera setup with 13MP lens, depth sensor and triple LED flash. Towards the front, the smartphone features an 8MP AI selfie camera which comes with dedicated LED flash and wide selfie mode. Camera features of the smartphone include AI HDR mode for studio-quality pictures and Auto Scene detection to capture any moment.

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a massive 6000mAh battery which can power the smartphone for 15 hours gaming time, 31 days standby time and 23 hours video playback. Infinix Smart 4 Plus also comes with multi-functional fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature which can unlock the device in 0.3 seconds. Infinix Smart 4 Plus also has DTS-HD cinematic sound for the better sound experience. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 10 and XOS 6.2 on the top.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus: Pricing and Availability

The sale of Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be available on Flipkart starting from July 28, 2020, at 12.00 PM. The smartphone has been launched in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant, which is priced at Rs 7,999. Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be available in three colour variants which are Midnight Black, Ocean Wave and Violet.