Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery and Quad-Cameras Launched in Indian Market

Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro have reached the Indian shores. Both the devices from the company have some amazing features packed with various colour options. Infinix has priced both smartphones according to the price-sensitive market of India. Both the Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 pro have almost similar specifications. Under the veil, both the smartphones are powered by Helio P22 octa-core processor. Also, both smartphones have a punch-hole display design. One of the most amazing features of the Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro is the massive 5,000 mAh battery which will enhance the mobile experience of users.

Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications

The company has made both smartphones almost identical in terms of features and specifications. There are slight changes in the Infinix Hot 9 Pro as compared to Infinix Hot 9. Both the smartphones have 6.6-inch HD+ screen with 20:9 aspect ratio. Also, both the smartphones feature punch-hole display design. Under the veil, both the devices are powered by Helio P22 octa-core processor paired with IMG PowerVR GE 8320 GPU. For smooth performance, the devices have 4GB RAM and runs of Android 10. Infinix Hot 9 series buyers will also get the option to upgrade the inbuilt 64GB storage to maximum 256GB with microSD card.

As of camera specifications, Infinix has packed the devices with a quad-camera setup. Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a 48MP primary camera, 2MP depth lens, 2MP macro lens and additional light sensor. As of Infinix Hot 9, the smartphone has a 13MP primary camera. Rest of the camera features of Infinix Hot 9 is similar to Infinix Hot 9 Pro. However, Infinix Hot 9 Pro has quad-LED flash, whereas Infinix Hot 9 has a triple flash. Towards the front side, Both the devices have 8MP primary camera with the LED flash support. Infinix Hot 9 series device holders will also get various front camera features like AI portrait, wide-selfie, AR Animoji and many more. Back camera features include AI HDR, Custom bokeh, AI 3D Beauty and more.

Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro Have 5,000 Mah Battery

One of the significant features of Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Infinix Hot 9, which will intrigue the buyers is the massive 5,000 mAh battery. As per Infinix claims, users will get 30 hours of 4G talk time. Apart from this, users will enjoy 13 hours of gaming, 130 hours of music playback and 19 days of standby time. For amazing and crisp sound, both the devices have DTS surround sound.

Talking about connectivity options, both the devices have USB OTG, VoWi-Fi, Micro USB port, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5 and more. The devices also support dual-SIM slots (Nano + Nano). Sensor features of the Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, G-sensor and more. Both Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro has amazing security features which will keep the devices safe from intruders. Both the devices have rear fingerprint sensor. Not only this, but the devices also support face unlock feature as well.

Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro Pricing and Availability

Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 9 series, especially for customers who are planning to buy smartphones with amazing features without burning their pockets. Both the devices are priced under Rs 10,000. Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9,499 whereas Infinix Hot 9 is priced at Rs 8,499. Currently, both the smartphones will be available in the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant. However, if customers want to increase the inbuilt storage, they can use a dedicated micro-SD card slot of up to 256GB. As of colour options both the devices will be currently available in Ocean Blue and Violet Colour. Talking about the availability of the devices, Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro will be available in Flipkart. The first sale of Infinix Hot 9 is scheduled on June 8, 2020, whereas the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will go live on June 5, 2020.