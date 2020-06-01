BSNL Introduces Rs 2 Prepaid Plan Extension Offer, All You Should Know

BSNL has been impressive with launching new plans for its various services at a rapid pace. The state-owned telco earlier allowed its users to pay Rs 19 and extend the validity of their plan. Now, the telco is out with yet another offer of Rs 2 which will allow the users to extend the validity of their existing prepaid plan. Isn’t that a treat for customers who for some reason can’t recharge with a new prepaid plan as soon as the validity of their existing plan ends. But the extension is not unlimited obviously, there is a certain grace period for the extension of validity.

Rs 2 Prepaid Plan Extension from BSNL

The latest offer from BSNL coming for Rs 2 will allow the customers to extend the validity of their existing plan. The grace period for the extension of validity is three days. However, it is important to note that there are no other benefits offered apart from this. The new offer has been announced in the telecom circle of Tami Nadu. But don’t worry if you are not living in the Tamil Nadu, you can still get this offer. BSNL has availed the Rs 2 prepaid plan extension offer for every telecom circle it provides its services. So if on the last day of the validity of your plan, you recharge your number with Rs 2, you will get a relief of three more days to get a new prepaid plan for yourself.

Rs 19 Prepaid Plan Extension from BSNL

This is yet another prepaid plan extension offer from BSNL. The Rs 19 prepaid plan extension gave users the benefit of extending their existing plan by 30 days. Again, there no other benefits except the extension of the existing plan. So after paying Rs 19, users got a relief of 30 days to recharge their number with a new prepaid plan.

Prepaid Plans Recently Launched by BSNL

BSNL has launched a few other prepaid plans recently as well. One of its most interesting new prepaid plans comes for Rs 2,399. This plan has a validity of 600 days. At this price or even around this price, none of the other telcos is offering any prepaid plan which has a validity of anything even close to 600 days. Along with this, the customers get 100 SMS/day and unlimited calling with a limit of up to 250 free minutes every day but there are absolutely no data benefits with the Rs 2,399 plan.

Another plan from BSNL which was launched recently and offers longer than usual validity period is of Rs 699. It comes with a data benefit of 500MB every day along with unlimited calling benefit. There is also the facility of 100 SMS/day and it will be valid for a total of 160 days.