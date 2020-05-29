Airtel Prepaid Plans With 84 Days Validity, Features and Benefits



Airtel offers lots of prepaid plans to its customers with varied validity periods. One of the validity periods which is most sought after is of 84 days. A lot of customers tend to opt for prepaid plans which come with a validity of 84 days. Airtel has not one, not two, but three prepaid plans which come with a validity of 84 days. All of these prepaid plans are marked under the ‘Truly Unlimited’ category. This means these plans will come with unlimited calling facility throughout the validity of the plan. Let’s take a look at what all of these plans will offer us.

Airtel Prepaid Plan Rs 379

This is the cheapest plan which you will get from Airtel with a validity of 84 days. With this plan, you will get only 6GB data with no data caps for a day. You will also get 900 SMS in the package. But you will get unlimited calling facility for full 84 days. This plan is good for you if you have any other source for consuming data such as a Wi-Fi at your home or office. In case you don’t need data at all, then too this is a really good plan for you because having 6GB data just for an emergency makes sense. This plan from Airtel was launched just a few months back.

There are additional benefits to the plan. You will get a free subscription to ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music. You will get free anti-virus for your smartphone as well. Along with that, you get Free Hellotunes as well. There are free online courses for 28 days with Shaw academy and Rs 150 cash-back on FASTag transactions as well.

Airtel Prepaid Plan Rs 598

This is the second cheapest or most expensive plan from Airtel which comes with 84 days validity, however you want to look at it. With this plan, you will get 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited calling facility and 100 SMS/day. This plan is good for you if you need daily data on your smartphone and you don’t have access to a Wi-Fi. There are no compromises on speed from Airtel. After you have exhausted your 1.5GB for the day, it will reset at midnight.

Additional benefits of the plan include a free subscription to ZEE5 Premium, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream Premium. You will get all these as well — Free Hellotunes, anti-virus for your smartphone, 28 days online classes from Shaw Academy, and Rs 150 cash-back on FASTag. This plan is also one of the most popular plans from Airtel. Most of the subscribers prefer this plan over the other as it comes with every benefit there is along with a decent everyday data limit.

Airtel Prepaid Plan Rs 698

This is the most expensive plan from Airtel which comes with 84 days validity. It offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. It is a great plan for people who need more mobile data regularly at high speeds. The 2GB daily data will reset at midnight after exhaustion.

Coming to the benefits of this plan, they are the same as every other. You get a free subscription to ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music. Along with this, you also get free anti-virus for your smartphone, free Hellotunes, and 28 days of free online classes from Shaw academy. You also get Rs 150 cash-back on transactions with FASTag.