BSNL Launches Rs 2,399 Unlimited Voice Calling Prepaid Plan With 600 Days Validity

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has launched a new plan for its customers providing them with the benefit of unlimited calling. The new plan comes for Rs 2,399 and is focused on giving customers a seamless calling experience. It will be valid until 600 days from the day of recharge. None of the other plans in the market come with this kind of validity. But the only drawback of the plan is that there are no data benefit at all. You will get unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and BSNL Tunes (60 days), but there are no data benefit included. So you will have to purchase a data pack from the telco separately. This is good for users who are not into using data much and only want voice calling facility for long-term. However, the validity of the plan is on the higher side at 600 days. The BSNL Rs 2,399 plan is valid across all circles and there’s an FUP of 250 minutes per day for the entire validity period.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 Plan for Long-Term

Reliance Jio is offering a prepaid plan for Rs 2,399 as well. The prepaid plan from Jio comes with a total validity of 365 days, which is one complete year, so it is not bad. But it is still lesser validity at the same price when compared with the plan from BSNL. Adding to this, there are no caps on unlimited calling but with Reliance Jio, there is the limitation of potentially exhausting the IUC limit. However, this plan from Reliance Jio offers 2GB daily data as well, which automatically makes the plan more interesting for users looking for plans with data benefits. Along with this, users also get the benefit of 100 SMS/day and complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Bharti Airtel Rs 2,398 Plan for Long Term

Bharti Airtel is also offering a plan around the same price, but a Rupee lesser, for Rs 2,398. It comes with a benefit of 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. This plan from Airtel is valid for 365 days, making it the same as of Reliance Jio. There are more benefits included with this plan such as a free subscription to ZEE5 Premium, anti-virus for your phone, Shaw Academy classes for 28 days, free Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes, and Rs 150 cash-back on FASTag transactions.

It is interesting to note that just for Rs 100 more, with Rs 2,498, you can get the prepaid plan from Airtel offering 2GB daily data for one complete year with the same benefits as mentioned for the above Airtel plan.

Vodafone Rs 2,399 Plan for Long-Term

Vodafone’s Rs 2,399 plan is offering 1.5GB daily data to its users. You will get the facility of unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. Benefits of the offer include — a free subscription to Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 premium worth Rs 999. This plan from Vodafone is also valid until a total of 365 days from the day of recharge.

Comparing the Plans

BSNL is doing one thing right which is providing a lot more validity against the similarly priced plans from other telcos. However, one of the biggest factors which still remains is that there are no data benefits with the plan of BSNL. So people who want data benefits will have to spend more to get data and this will keep happening for the next 600 days. But with the plans from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone, even though you get lesser validity of the plan when compared with BSNL’s plan, they still have a validity of one year and along with that have data benefits. Reliance Jio leads the table on the basis of maximum daily data benefits, but the other plans come with unlimited calling facility without any IUC limitations.