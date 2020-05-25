Netflix is Helping Customers Save Money By Cancelling Inactive Subscriptions

Netflix is the world’s biggest OTT platform. Currently, it has over 183 million active subscribers and amongst the massive subscriber base, there are some who aren’t streaming any content for a long time. Netflix charges its subscription fee directly from the customer’s bank account using their card details. The customer doesn’t need to update the card details every month they want to pay for Netflix, it happens automatically if the bank account connected has enough balance. But that puts people who don’t watch Netflix anymore into a tough spot as Netflix keeps on charging them through their card and they don’t even watch it anymore. Netflix has decided to help all those people.

Netflix is Cancelling all the Inactive Subscriptions Over 1 Year

Netflix is going to ask all its members who haven’t streamed any content over the last year if they want to continue paying the subscription fee. If the customers respond yes, it will keep on charging the accounts. In case the customer responds negatively or doesn’t respond at all for some reason, Netflix will cancel their subscriptions automatically. It is going to do the same with people who haven’t watched anything in the last two years. This is not going to harm Netflix’s financials as inactive subscribers of the company account for less than half of 1% of their total subscribers.

Move to Earn Goodwill Amongst Customers

This move from Netflix is going to earn itself a lot of goodwill amongst the minds of their customers and other people thinking to join the OTT service. The inactive subscribers will be alerted with the help of notifications from the app. After the customer has cancelled his/her subscription, their data will be stored with Netflix for the next 10 months. In case they decide to subscribe again, they can get all their favourites and list back in place exactly the way they left them. None of the other OTT platforms such as Disney+Hotstar or Amazon Prime Video is doing such a thing for their subscribers.