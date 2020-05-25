Realme Watch, Buds Air Neo and 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 Launched: Prices and Features

Continuing its launch spree, Realme today announced a slew of products ranging from Smart TVs to upgraded wireless earbuds. Realme introduced the Realme Buds Air Neo which will retail at Rs 2,999 and the name itself suggests they are downgraded version of original Realme Buds Air. Besides Realme also launched its first-ever smartwatch called ‘Realme Watch’ and it will retail at Rs 3,999. Realme is looking to take on Xiaomi in India with all these products, but the latter is yet to bring its Mi Watch to the Indian market. Realme also launched the 10,000mAh Realme Power Bank 2 that will retail at Rs 999. Continue reading to know more about the products in detail.

Realme Buds Air Neo: Features and Pricing

One of the most exciting product’s which has launched is the Realme Buds Air Neo. It is the successor to Realme Buds Air launched last year. Realme has sold over a million units of wireless headphones already which goes on to show how impressed people are with their products. The Realme Buds Air Neo is going to be available in two new colours — Green and Red. The earbuds come with the technology of Bluetooth 5.0 and Google Fast Pair and R1 audio chipset. Listening to songs will be a seamless experience for you as the earbuds have a latency of 119.2ms only. You can use the Realme Link app to customise the touch settings of the earbuds as per your convenience. In a single charge, you can listen to songs for 3 hours with the earbuds and with the case, that time increases to 17 hours. It weighs only 4.1 grams. They are priced at Rs 2,999 and the white variant of the Realme Buds Air Neo are going for sale from 3 PM today.

Realme Watch: Features and Pricing

The all-new Realme Watch comes with a 1.4-inch touchscreen display along with 323ppi. The surface of the screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3. There will be 12 unique watch faces for people who like options and later Realme will be launching hundreds of more watch faces as well. You will have the option of choosing from four band colours — classic black, olive green, red, and blue. It comes with a real-time heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level monitor, and intelligent activity tracker with 14 different sports modes. The watch carries a top-level PPG sensor. You also get a real-time sleep tracker to track your sleep patterns better. Third-party app notifications will flash on your watch. It can also automatically lock your smartphone as soon as it comes near it. You can play and pause music using your watch. It is also IP68 certified making it durable and long-lasting. The watch is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available on Flipkart soon.

Realme 10,000mAh Power Bank 2: Features and Pricing

The Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 comes with two USB ports, USB-A and USB-C. Both the ports can support 18W quick charge. Then there is a light indicator and a power button the body as well. It can charge many AIoT devices with its low-current mode. You will just have to double click the power button for activating the low current charging mode. There is a 13 layer circuit protection to make the charging as safe as possible. It is priced at Rs 999 and you can purchase it from Flipkart starting 3 PM today.