Realme Targets Xiaomi with its Realme TVs Priced Under Rs 22,000

Realme on Monday introduced its Realme TVs with a base price of 12,999 at its Leap to Next virtual launch event. The Realme TVs are the first generation devices from the company with India picked as the launch market. The company said that the devices have been customized for India with the TV focused on four prime aspects that users “deeply care about” including display, audio, content and smart features. The Realme TVs would be available in two variants with the base variant featuring a 32-inch display size while the top variant featuring an 43-inch display. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobile, said that the two display sizes emerged as the top choices of its users in the consumer survey conducted by Realme. The Realme TV is said to feature the Chroma Boost Picture Engine that is also found on the Realme smartphone cameras.

Realme TV with Chroma Boost can Reach up to 400 nits Brightness

Sheth said that the Chroma Boost technology enables the TV to reach peak brightness up to 400 nits display.

“This means you can watch your favourite movies with supreme clarity along with the brightness, colour, clarity, contrast and graphic purity are also largely improved because of the Chroma Boost picture engine,” Sheth said in the virtual launch event.

The Realme TVs are said to feature seven display modes including Standard, Vivid, Game, Sport, Movie, User and Energy Saving. The Realme TVs have an 178 degree “super wide viewing angle” and are powered by the MediaTek chipset with 64 bit quad core CPU and Mali-470 MP3 GPU. The Realme TVs have an 8 GB ROM and 1 GB RAM.

Sheth said that “powerful chipset” enables the TVs to support HDR10 and HLG Videos. The devices are said to feature a bezel-less design with Sheth highlighting that the design is often found on TVs priced at over Rs 50,000.

The Realme TVs features 24W Quad Stereo speakers with support for Dolby Audio while two tweeters, one on each side enable “complete audio experience” to users.

The TVs run on Android TV with support for popular apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar. Further, the devices enable users to download over 5000 apps from Google Play store. The Google Assistant is also said to be enabled on the device that lets users discover and search content using their voice. Additionally, Chromecast is also built-in and that enables users to mirror content on their devices to the smart TV.

In terms of the connectivity options, Realme TV is said to support Bluetooth 5.0 and the 2.4 GHz WiFi. The devices feature three HDMI ports, two USB, one AV and one digital audio out port along with an LAN port.

The All-in-one Smart Remote includes direct access to Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime video along with quick access to Google Assistant.

Additionally, the device is said to have passed the low temperature test and a drop test from 760 mm height.

Realme TVs: Price and Availability

The Realme TV has a base price of Rs 12,999 for the 32-inch display variant while the top tiered variant with 43-inch display is priced at Rs 21,999.

The company is offering a six month free trial to YouTube Premium while standard EMI option is also said to be available on the devices.

Realme has promised an one year of additional warranty for the panels apart from the one year of standard warranty along with a fast installation within 48 hours of purchasing the device.

The devices would be available on Realme website and on Flipkart with first sales said to be starting from June 2 at 12 PM.

The company has launched other devices including Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Watch and Realme Power Bank 2 with 10,000 mAh capacity at its virtual launch event on Monday. The Realme Buds Air Neo is priced at Rs 2999 with sales said to begin on May 25 at 3 PM while the Realme Watch will carry a price tag of Rs 3999 with sales beginning June 5.

The Realme Buds Air Neo features “Instant Auto Connection” with a battery life of 17 hours. Amlan Pati, digital director of Realme India, said that the Neo branding refers to the “new style” on the Realme Buds. The Realme Watch features 14 Sports Modes including support for smart notifications along with music and camera controls. The watch has an 1.4-inch display and has an heart rate monitor along with an blood-oxygen monitor. Meanwhile, the Realme Power Bank 2 is priced at Rs 999 with a “Hate-to-wait” sale scheduled for May 25. The Realme Power Bank 2 supports 18W two way quick charge with an dual output port including an USB A and an USB C port.