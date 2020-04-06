Infinix Note 7, Note 7 Lite With 48MP Quad-Cameras and Punch-Hole Displays Launched

Highlights Infinix Note 7 series feature 48MP quad-cameras and punch-hole displays

The phones also feature a big 5000mAh battery

Infinix India did not reveal the exact launch date and pricing of the smartphones

Transsion Holdings-owned Infinix Mobiles has introduced two new smartphones under its Note series. The Infinix Note 7 and the Note 7 Lite are the new entrants in the entry-level and budget segments. Both the phones feature punch-hole displays, 48MP quad-camera setups, big batteries and MediaTek processors. The Infinix Note 7 Lite is an interesting smartphone as the phone packs a 48MP quad-camera setup on the rear side despite having an entry-level chip in the form of MediaTek Helio P22. Other key features of the Infinix Note 7 series include 5000mAh battery, Android 10 software out of the box and side-mounted fingerprint scanners. At the moment, it is unknown when Infinix is planning to launch the Note 7 series in the Indian market.

Infinix Note 7: Specifications Detailed

Starting with the Infinix Note 7, the phone rocks a massive 6.95-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1640 pixels and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. According to Infinix, the Note 7 has a decent 91.5% screen-to-body ratio thanks to the presence of a punch-hole screen on the top left of the display. The screen is also said to have 580nits brightness levels.

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 7 has the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset which we earlier saw on the Realme C3 smartphone. Infinix has launched multiple variants of the Note 7 with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There’s also microSD card slot for storage expansion.

As for the cameras, we are looking at a quad-camera setup on the back comprising of 48MP primary lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor and a dedicated sensor for assisting low-light videos. The Infinix Note 7 is armed with a 16MP front-facing camera. Lastly, the device runs Android 10-based XOS 6.0 UI and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Infinix Note 7 Lite: Specifications Detailed

Moving onto the Infinix Note 7 Lite, the phone flaunts a 6.6-inch HD+ screen with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Similar to the Note 7, the Note 7 Lite also features a punch-hole on the top left of the screen. The smartphone comes powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion.

The Infinix Note 7 Lite features a 48MP primary lens on the back along with 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a low-light video assisting lens. This smartphone is also backed by a 5000mAh battery but has only 10W charging support.