OxygenOS 10.3.2 Brings Improved RAM Management and System Stability to OnePlus 7 Series

Highlights OxygenOS 10.3.2 update is rolling out to OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The update also gets March 2020 security update

OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus 8 series on April 14

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.3.2 update to both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. While the update is rolling out with 10.3.2 build number in India, the version number is OxygenOS 10.0.5 for EU and Global regions. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak around the globe, OnePlus had to delay rolling out software updates. As for the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update, it brings March 2020 security patches to the OnePlus 7 series alongside improving RAM management and overall system stability. Sadly, OnePlus did not add any new major features to both the phones, which is expected as the company will add new features to existing phones after unveiling OnePlus 8 series on April 14.

OxygenOS 10.3.2 for OnePlus 7 Series: What It Brings?

The OxygenOS 10.3.2 OTA update for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones optimises the RAM management, improves overall system stability and also fixes known issues. OnePlus is also adding March 2020 security patches to the OnePlus 7 series now. As for other changes, the company has improved stability for recording videos in slow-motion and it also fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in Gallery. The Chinese company also resolved the issue of synched video playback speed with audio.

Those are the new changes which OxygenOS 10.3.2 brings to OnePlus 7 series. As always, the OTA will have a staged rollout, says OnePlus. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users now and the company will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

OnePlus also says that using a VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

OnePlus 8 Series Arriving on April 14

In other news, OnePlus is all set to bring the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will have features like 120Hz refresh rate, wireless fast charging, 30W fast charging, punch-hole screens, bigger batteries and more. The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be priced on the higher side in India and around the globe as the company is adding various high-end features like wireless cOharging, IP68 water and dust resistance and premium design. It is also expected that the company might also launch OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z mid-range smartphone.