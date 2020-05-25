Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Launched with Quad Camera Setup, 90Hz Display, Price and Specifications



Realme has been on a roll launching new products. Today itself, the company launched Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Watch, Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2, and Realme Smart TV. Another product which the company recently launched is X50 Pro Player Edition. It is the latest 5G smartphone from the company and comes with slight improvements over the X50 Pro 5G. The Realme X50 Pro Player Edition is coming with a quad-camera setup in the rear and a 90Hz display. The smartphone is optimised to bring gamers a good experience and also includes a multilayer solid graphite to manage overheating.

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Specifications

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition comes with dual SIM (Nano) technology. The smartphone runs on Android 10 on top of Realme UI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU and has 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also has a 90Hz display. Coming to the cameras, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup in the rear with the primary camera having a 48MP Sony IMX586 lens coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP sensors, one being a depth sensor and a macro sensor. Talking about the front lens of the camera, there is a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

Realme X50 Pro Price in India

The Realme X50 Pro hasn’t been launched in India yet. But the smartphone has been priced at CNY 2,999 ( approximately Rs 28,700) for its 6GB+128GB variant. For its another variant with 8GB+128GB, it is priced at CNY 2,999 ( approximately Rs 32,000). Coming to its most expensive variant with 12GB+128GB, it is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 35,100). You will get two colour options to choose from – Phantom Black Colour and Lightspeed Silver. The smartphone is scheduled to start selling from June 1. Realme is yet to confirm the global release of the smartphone.