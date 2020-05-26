BSNL Introduces Anycast DNS for Improved Speed and Reduced Latency



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced Anycast DNS onto its system designed to deliver better connectivity with reduced latency. Several BSNL employees in the past week have taken it to Twitter to inform users about the latest development. Additionally, BSNL through its corporate account have asked users complaining of slow speeds to manually change the DNS address and to recheck the speeds. Under the Anycast DNS, BSNL has implemented the 61.1.1.1 DNS along with 61.0.1.1, 61.0.2.2, 61.0.3.3 series.

Anycast Enables One IP Address to Multiple Servers

According to NS1, a company that automates the delivery of the world’s most trafficked internet applications, Anycast DNS offers “substantial benefits” to both end users and content providers including improved network latency.

NS1 said that Anycast, a routing method enables a client to connect to a single address routed to one of the several destinations. The firm said that Anycast selects the DNS server with least network hops that enables users to experience lower latency for any web address that needs to resolve via DNS.

Crucially, Anycast is said to make a network resilient with users experiencing only a small reduction in performance even if the entire data centres go offline.

NS1 said that the advantages of Anycast DNS includes automatic load balancing, improved network reliability and improved network availability.

Anycast Provides Enhanced DNS Security

With the traffic distributed across the entire network, NS1 said that Anycast DNS will “dampen” the effect of Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attack.

It has to be noted that Anycast is one of the methods of internet protocol along with Unicast, Broadcast, Multicast and Geocast.

The latest move from BSNL will certainly aid users seeking better connectivity from the state-owned operator. While the government of India has eased COVID-19 lockdown, several employees across India have continued to work from home. BSNL on its part has extended its Work From Home plan that offers 5 GB daily data at 10 Mbps speed till June 21.