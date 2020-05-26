Netflix Subscribers in India to get Free Upgrade to Standard and Premium Plans for 30 Days

Netflix is the largest and most lovable OTT platform in the world. The OTT platform giant added 15.8 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2020 and currently has a whopping 182 million subscriber base. Recently, Netflix has been offering various benefits and added services to its subscribers to earn goodwill and give an amazing streaming experience. Recently, Netflix has announced free one-tier upgrades to an expensive plan for a month. The promotional offer by Netflix was spotted by Gadgets360. Also, the promotional offer will be available to new Netflix subscribers. Existing subscribers will not be able to enjoy the benefits of the offer.

What Exactly is the Offer?

Netflix will upgrade the existing plan of a subscriber to a more expensive plan for a month. The basic plan which offers a standard definition (SD) and single-screen streaming will be upgraded to Standard plan, which will offer high definition (HD) and two-screen streaming. Similarly, the Standard plan will be further upgraded into the premium plan, which will offer the highest benefits to subscribers. Under the premium plan, subscribers will get the ultra-high definition (UHD) quality. Not only this, but subscribers will also be able to binge-watch the premium content library of Netflix in four screens simultaneously.

What After 30 Days?

After the promotional period is over, subscribers will have to pay the usual cost of the plans. If the subscribers go with the premium plan, they will have to pay Rs 799. In case if the subscribers will opt for a standard plan, they will have to pay Rs 649.

Netflix is Eyeing Different Marketing Opportunities in India

As reported by Gadgets360, Netflix is eying different marketing opportunities in India to expand its user base and give them an amazing streaming experience. Recently, to earn goodwill in the market, Netflix is cancelling all the subscriptions of subscribers which have been inactive from past one year. Since Netflix automatically deducts the amount, it puts inactive subscribers in a difficult position. To aid them and increase the trust among subscribers, Netflix will cancel the subscriptions. Not only this, but Netflix will also store the data of the cancelled subscriptions for the next 10 months in case if they want to become a part of Netflix after some time.