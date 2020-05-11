Vodafone RedX Postpaid Plan Price Hiked to Rs 1099 Along With New Commercial Usage Policy

Vodafone on Saturday has increased the costs of its premium RedX postpaidppostpaid with the pack now costing subscribers Rs 1099. The company earlier charged its customers Rs 999 per month for its premium plan that promises “priority 4G network with faster data speeds.” Further, Vodafone has retained the benefits package that were offered to its RedX plan including annual subscription to entertainment apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and Vodafone Play. However, the company has now highlighted that subscribers with calls to over 300 unique numbers in a week will be classified as commercial users. Additionally, Vodafone said that subscribers with a data usage of over 150GB with less than 50 minutes of voice usage will also be classified as commercial users.

Vodafone Revises RedX Plan

The RedX plan offers users unlimited data and unlimited calling facility along with access to entertainment apps including Netflix, Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video. The RedX users can also enable seven days of iRoam pack worth Rs 2999 at no additional cost for every 12 months. Vodafone also enables access to four airport lounges per year with a maximum of one international lounge outside or within India.

The company offers special ISD rates to 14 countries for its RedX plan subscribers with calls to US and Canada charged at Rs 0.50 per minute while calls to UK charged at Rs 3 per minute.

Additionally, Vodafone offers 10% off on tickets booked through Tiqets to museums and “attractions worldwide” while a flat 10% off is provided to hotel bookings through Hotel.com

The company has retained its exit fee of Rs 3000 on a subscriber opting to exit RedX plan in the first six months.

Vodafone Introduces Commercial Usage Policy on RedX

Vodafone said that subscribers with a cumulative incoming call duration of less than 15 minutes in a week will be termed as commercial users. Additionally, the company said that subscribers with a cumulative outgoing call duration of over 300 minutes per day will also be classified as commercial users.

“Cumulative duration of Outgoing calls > 300 minutes per day, which is far in excess of the average daily talk time used by individual subscribers across telecom circles in India, being almost 60 times higher than national average daily talk time consumed by subscribers,” Vodafone said in its revised RedX terms and conditions policy.

Additionally, Vodafone said that its data commercial usage policy of 150GB would be applicable for subscribers enrolling to RedX plans effective May 9.

Crucially, the company said that it will downgrade commercial RedX users to nearest “data retail plan” without prior notice while charging users Rs 3000 as exit fee.

“Vodafone Idea will reserve its right to identify such subscribers and withdraw the current unlimited data plan of all such ‘Commercial/non-retail Data User’ and assign nearest (lower rental) limited data retail plan available in market without giving any prior notice,” the company said. “Any plan exit clause (if applicable) will be applicable to all such subscribers.”