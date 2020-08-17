Onam 2020: Dish TV Brings New Channels and Acquisition Offers to Users in Kerala

Dish TV today announced a slew of attractive offers and packages to its subscribers in Kerala as the company joins Onam celebrations. While the existing users of Dish TV can avail new channels and packs, there are some new acquisition offers as well for the users who are looking to join the DTH operator now. Dish TV has also introduced new recharge offers to its existing customers. Onam 2020 begins on August 22 and ends on September 2. However, Dish TV confirmed that the new offers would be available until September 30, only to users in Kerala.

Dish TV New Channels and Acquisition Offers Detailed

Dish TV says the new packages offered have been devised keeping in mind the diverse choice of content across various segments. As part of the offer, two new special packs have been launched, based on the language preferred by the customers. The new recharge packs include Joy Malayalam Tamil HD which comprises all popular Malayalam channels along with popular Tamil channels and also include three Discovery channels- Animal Planet HD, Discovery HD & TLC HD and Premiere Jumbo HD.

Commenting on the festive offers, Mr Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, Dish TV & Watcho, Dish TV India Ltd., said “We would like to thank the people of Kerala for their continuous support throughout the year and Onam is an opportune time for us to show our gratitude. We intend to make this festive season special for everyone by providing many exciting offers and packages for our DishTV customers. We recognise the ever-evolving aspirations of Keralites and are happy to offer services focused on delivering maximum choice and entertainment benefit to our customers. Kerala is an important market for Dish TV India and we are confident that Onam special offers and packages will bring new customers and growth in this market.”

In addition to this, the company has introduced offers based on the need for multi-lingual content consumption for new as well as existing subscribers and has strengthened its content portfolio in Kerala by adding channels like Zee Keralam HD, & Prive HD and many more south region channels. It also added Kite Victers, an educational channel for students, devoted to broadcasting high-quality education programs and infotainment content in Malayalam.

The DTH operator also introduced special long-term schemes have been announced, wherein subscribers can avail one month on payment of six months. Additionally, new customers can avail three years warranty on the Set-Top Box.