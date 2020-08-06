Dish TV Introduces Korean Drama Active for Dish TV and D2h Users

Dish TV India, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India on Wednesday launched the “Korean Drama Active” service. The company said that Korean Drama Active service would be available on its Dish TV and d2h platforms. Dish TV India, the company behind the DTH brands like Dish TV, Zing and d2h said that the new service enables its users to watch the Korean drama content in the Hindi language. The Korean Drama Active service is said to host over 300 hours of content with “more on the way.”

Dish TV Unveils Korean Drama Active Service for Dish TV and D2h Users

Dish TV India said that its Korean Drama Active service will stream content across multiple genres including suspense, drama, comedy, love, family, action and mystery.

“As a part of the continuous monitoring of consumer preferences, we observed a surge in the content of Korean origin in online consumption,” Sugato Banerji, corporate head of Marketing at d2h, Dish TV India, said in the release. “This became the basis of bringing Korean Drama Active to our two DTH platforms, an industry first!”

Further, the company said that the program content on the Korean Drama Active service will also include popular K Pop Music along with dance performances between the main programmes.

“We are extremely confident our subscribers across the country will find the wholesome Korean Drama content enthralling and entertaining for the entire family,” Banerji said. “This launch reaffirms our commitment to bringing the most suitable content with high appeal for our subscribers.”

Korean Drama Service Available for Rs 47 Per Month

The company said that the Dish TV and d2h users can avail the complimentary access to Korean Drama Active service for the first 15 days as part of the launch offer. The Korean Drama Active Service is said to be available on the channel 136 of the Dish TV and d2h platform.

The company said that the Korean Drama Active service can be accessed by consumers beyond the free period for a price of Rs 47 per month. Crucially, the d2h brand in a tweet highlighted that the users activating the Korean Drama Active service before August 18 will be offered complimentary one month access for no cost.