hoichoi to Offer Bengali Content on Dish TV and D2h Platforms

Dish TV has announced a partnership with hoichoi to expand its content library to capitative customers. The partnership with hoichoi will allow the users stream exciting slate of popular and exclusive Bengali content, hoichoi originals, TV shows, Music Videos and movies. Dish TV has strengthened its portfolio by adding hoichoi in the app zone on its Android-based connected devices, namely Dish SMRT Hub and D2h stream for its Dish TV and D2h users respectively.

hoichoi Will Offer Premium Bengali Content to Users

For users who don’t know, hoichoi is a leading Bengali-on demand video and music streaming platform that streams content worldwide. The wide catalogue of hoichoi will offer 2000+ hours of viewing content which will deliver best in class content across genres and cater to the different content expectations of customers. Some of the popular original series in hoichoi are Hello, Montu Pilot, Shobdo Jodbo, Byomkesh and many more.

Dish TV Users Will Enjoy Entertainment in Native Language

Mr Anil Dua, who is the Executive Director and Group CEO of Dish TV India Limited, stated that everyone is spending more time with their television sets in the current period. To ensure that people get a whole range of entertainment and their content needs in native language gets fulfilled, Dish TV is delighted to collaborate with hoichoi to offer premium viewing content for Bengali customers on both Dish TV and D2h platforms.

Similar to Dua, Co-founder of hoichoi Mr Vishnu Mohta commented on the partnership and stated that to cater to the growing demand of watching content whether be it movies or series, the partnership with Dish TV India will fulfil the demand and expand its user base.

Android TV Box Offers Variety of Features

The Android TV box of Dish TV features all the famous OTT platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Watcho, Voot and many more. Apart from this, users also get various features like in-built Google Assistant and Chromecast. The Android-based STB is compatible with any television set. Currently, Dish SMRT Hub and D2H are internet-enabled Android-based STB which is priced at Rs 2,999 for existing subscribers and Rs 3,999 for new subscribers.