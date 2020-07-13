Vivo X50 Series and Vivo TWS Neo India Launch Set for July 16

The Vivo X50 series is about to launch in India on July 16 and the smartphones in the series will support up to 60x zoom

By July 13th, 2020 AT 3:23 PM
    Vivo has been moving fast in the smartphone market. In the past, it has come out with many successful smartphone series and very soon, it is going to come out with its latest series in India. The new series is none other than the Vivo X50 which was unveiled by the smartphone manufacturer last month. The series contains three smartphones — X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro+. Launch event for the X50 series is confirmed on 16 July. It will be an online event which will start at 12 PM IST. Vivo has described the series as — ‘future of smartphone pro-photography’. Alongside the Vivo X50 series, the company might also launch the Vivo TWS Neo earphones in the country.

    Vivo X50 Series Specifications

    Let’s take a look at what the X50 series smartphones unveiled in China come with. It may happen that Vivo launches the series with the exact same specifications in India as well. Both the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro come with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G powers both the X50 and X50 Pro along with 5G support.

    Coming to the camera department of both smartphones. The X50 comes with a quad-camera setup where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP portrait lens, and a 5cm macro sensor. The X50 Pro also has a quad-camera setup but with much better specifications. There is a 48MP primary sensor but with 5-axis OIS gimbal-like structure along with a 13MP portrait camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. The telephoto lens supports up to 60x zoom.

    Talking about the X50 Pro+, it comes with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The X50 Pro+ is powered by the very powerful Snapdragon 865 with 5G support. Coming to the camera of X50 Pro+, it also comes with a quad-camera setup. The primary sensor of the camera is a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN 1/1.31 CMPOS lens paired with a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 60x zoom, a 32MP portrait lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

