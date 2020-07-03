OnePlus Nord to Be Powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC With Flagship Level Cameras Confirmed

Many speculations surrounding the OnePlus Nord have been making rounds on the internet. OnePlus knows how eager the market is to know about their upcoming device and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been dropping teasers for the Nord for a few days now. But just 2 days back, OnePlus confirmed the name of the device and it is OnePlus Nord as most of the market has been speculating. Earlier people were saying that Nord will come out with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 or a 5G chipset from Qualcomm. But now OnePlus has also confirmed that they are going to equip their latest smartphone with a 5G chipset along with flagship-level cameras.

OnePlus Nord Will Come with Snapdragon 765G

Recently, Qualcomm’s official Twitter handle revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord will be powered by their Snapdragon 765G. Along with this, CEO of OnePlus, Carl Pei also confirmed about the chipset in an interview. Carl Pei further said, “We’ve been looking at the mid-range smartphone market for a while. It’s just that we felt like the technology wasn’t really there to be able to create a mid-range product that also lives up to our ‘Never Settle’ philosophy. But we’re pretty confident that this time around the OnePlus Nord will do just that.”

He added that even though the chipset might not be of the flagship level, it does bring the safety of being future proof as it can support 5G and doesn’t even push the price of the smartphone very high.

High-End Cameras in the OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord is again a device which won’t be dropping the standards of OnePlus being budget-friendly. The Snapdragon 765G SoC will help the smartphone in supporting high-end camera modules. Carl Pie added about the camera of the device as well. He said, “With the OnePlus Nord we’re bringing a flagship-level camera to the mid-range price range, which I think consumers are going to be really excited by.”