OnePlus Nord to Be Powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC With Flagship Level Cameras Confirmed

OnePlus Nord is going to come with Snapdragon 765G and will be able to support high end camera modules

By July 3rd, 2020 AT 9:48 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Many speculations surrounding the OnePlus Nord have been making rounds on the internet. OnePlus knows how eager the market is to know about their upcoming device and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been dropping teasers for the Nord for a few days now. But just 2 days back, OnePlus confirmed the name of the device and it is OnePlus Nord as most of the market has been speculating. Earlier people were saying that Nord will come out with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 or a 5G chipset from Qualcomm. But now OnePlus has also confirmed that they are going to equip their latest smartphone with a 5G chipset along with flagship-level cameras.

    OnePlus Nord Will Come with Snapdragon 765G

    Recently, Qualcomm’s official Twitter handle revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord will be powered by their Snapdragon 765G. Along with this, CEO of OnePlus, Carl Pei also confirmed about the chipset in an interview. Carl Pei further said, “We’ve been looking at the mid-range smartphone market for a while. It’s just that we felt like the technology wasn’t really there to be able to create a mid-range product that also lives up to our ‘Never Settle’ philosophy. But we’re pretty confident that this time around the OnePlus Nord will do just that.”

    He added that even though the chipset might not be of the flagship level, it does bring the safety of being future proof as it can support 5G and doesn’t even push the price of the smartphone very high.

    High-End Cameras in the OnePlus Nord

    The OnePlus Nord is again a device which won’t be dropping the standards of OnePlus being budget-friendly. The Snapdragon 765G SoC will help the smartphone in supporting high-end camera modules. Carl Pie added about the camera of the device as well. He said, “With the OnePlus Nord we’re bringing a flagship-level camera to the mid-range price range, which I think consumers are going to be really excited by.”

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Nord to Be Powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC With Flagship Level Cameras Confirmed

    Many speculations surrounding the OnePlus Nord have been making rounds on the internet. OnePlus knows how eager the market is...

    module-4-img

    Differences Between Fibre Optic Broadband and Traditional Broadband Connection

    Internet speed is as important as the availability of the internet in the first place. You might have an internet...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus TV U Series and Y Series Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 12,999

    OnePlus has time and again introduced game-changing products in the technology market. It started with selling smartphones a few years...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Week 13: Mobile and Fixed Broadband Speeds Show Slight Increase in India

    module-4-img

    Unlimited Broadband Plans: How You Should Choose the Best One for Yourself

    module-4-img

    Eros Now Lands on Dish TV and D2h Android STB

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition Review: A Value for Money Product