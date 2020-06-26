OnePlus Nord Moniker Confirmed: What Can We Expect from This Mid-Range Smartphone

OnePlus earlier announced that it will launch a new and affordable smartphone series for customers. However, the name of the first smartphone under this series was not confirmed by the company. As per various reports and surveys, it was evident that the new affordable smartphone would be named OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite. Now, OnePlus has finally ended the suspense and teased the name of the affordable smartphone, which is rumoured to launch in July. OnePlus posted an Instagram post on Wednesday which indicates that the new smartphone will be named as Nord. Though the company deleted the post after some time, it is now evident that the upcoming mid-range device from OnePlus will be called as ‘OnePlus Nord.’ Apart from this, a teaser page has also been made for the upcoming smartphone on the leading E-commerce portal Amazon.

OnePlus Went Nostalgic with Instagram Post

Apart from teasing the name of the upcoming affordable smartphone, OnePlus recently posted three images. The images showed the initial OnePlus team that started their journey back in 2013. However, the three images didn’t reveal any information regarding the name, features and price of the new smartphone. Also, OnePlus replaced the post with a new post which still shows the three nostalgic images from the company.

OnePlus Nord: Rumoured Specifications

OnePlus has not teased any official specifications and features of the upcoming affordable smartphone. However, as per various reports and surveys available on the internet, it is expected that the OnePlus Nord will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. Not only this, but users can also expect that the smartphone will have a whopping 12GB of RAM and 5G connectivity. To power the device, it is expected that the OnePlus Nord will have 4300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. As of camera features, it is rumoured that the smartphone will have a triple camera system with a 64MP primary camera. That being said, there’s no official confirmation from OnePlus regarding the specs. It is already confirmed that the phone will be first launched in India and Europe.

OnePlus Nord: Rumoured Price and Availability

OnePlus has revealed that a new affordable smartphone will be launched in July. Also, CEO of OnePlus Pete Lau also announced that the company is launching its affordable smartphone in Indian and European market on July 10, 2020. As of pricing, it is rumoured that the upcoming smartphone will be priced below Rs 25,000. However, no official statements have been revealed by OnePlus regarding the price of the new affordable smartphone.