2020-oneplus-tvs-now-available-for-pre-booking-on-amazon

OnePlus is all pumped up to make its space and dominate the TV segment of India. The Chinese technology brand is all set to unveil budget smart TV models on July 02, 2020. Also, OnePlus has announced today that the new range of affordable premium TVs will be available for pre-booking on the leading E-commerce store Amazon. Customers who were planning to buy the new range of OnePlus TVs will get 2 years extended warranty for free. However, they must note that the offer will be only valid on the new range of OnePlus TVs.

How to Pre-Book New OnePlus TV Series and Avail the Offer

The pre-booking of the affordable premium TVs of OnePlus will start from today on Amazon. Customers will have to purchase the extended warranty for Rs 1,000 which is actually priced around Rs 3,000 between June 23 to July 2, 2020. Once they have purchased the extended warranty, customers will get an email confirmation on purchase. Now, customers will have to purchase any OnePlus Smart TV Models from Amazon. However, the purchase must be made before August 5, 2020. All the customers who purchased the 2020 OnePlus TV and extended warranty will get Amazon Pay Balance of Rs 1,000 by August 10, 2020.

OnePlus Affordable Smart TV Models Will Feature DCI-P3 Colour Gamut and Dolby Vision Support

OnePlus has teased some of the specifications and features of the affordable smart TVs which are scheduled to launch on July 02, 2020. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau stated that the new smart TV models would feature a DCI-P3 colour gamut which will offer higher colour accuracy and vivid displays. Not only this, but the affordable smart TV models will also have Dolby Vision Support. Apart from this, Pete Lau also revealed that the new OnePlus TVs would feature a bezel-less display with a vibrant cinematic display. OnePlus has also dropped some hints regarding the pricing of new smart TV models. The company stated that the upcoming TV models will start from Rs 20,000 and it is expected that OnePlus will not cross the Rs 40,000 mark as it will directly compete with Xiaomi, Vu and TCL.