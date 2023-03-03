Redmi Fire TV India Launch Date Announced

Xiaomi has just confirmed the launch of Redmi Fire TV in India. The launch will take place in a few days, on March 14, 2023. The new Smart TV will run on Fire TV OS. It would be a fresh change for consumers who are tired of Android TVs. Most of the offerings from Xiaomi and Redmi in the Smart TV space are Android TVs. The Fire TV OS is owned and managed by Amazon. If you have ever used Amazon Fire TV Stick, then you can sort of guess what you will get with the Fire TV OS.

A new page for the Smart TV's launch has been set up by Xiaomi. In the teaser page, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Fire TV will come running on the Fire OS 7 out of the box. The company wants to deliver a premium experience with this new Smart TV to consumers. It will have a remote with hotkeys to popular OTT (over-the-top) platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Amazon Music. The remote would also allow users to access Alexa, a virtual assistant that can help you experience the Smart TV with just voice commands.

There will also be a Smart Home Control Hub on the Smart TV. With this, you will be able to control all of the Smart IoT (Internet of Things) products that are connected. The new Redmi Fire TV would come with a metallic bezel-less design. Xiaomi said that this Smart TV would deliver outstanding visuals and an immersive audio experience to the consumers.

In the connectivity department, it will be able to support AirPlay, Miracast, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. More about the upcoming Redmi Fire TV will be known once the brand launches it in India. The launch is just a few days away, on March 14, 2023.