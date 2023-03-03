Vi Launches New Rs 401 Postpaid Plan with Sun NXT Premium HD Subscription

Vodafone Idea, a leading telecom operator in India, has just announced that it will be offering a free one-year subscription to Sun NXT Premium HD to customers on the Rs 401 postpaid plan. Mind that this is a new Rs 401 postpaid plan offered by the telco. So now, there are two Rs 401 postpaid plans on offer by Vi. Vodafone Idea is calling this new plan 'Vi Max 401 South'. This is because it comes with a Sun NXT Premium HD subscription, which will offer customers the most comprehensive content in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada languages.

The other Rs 401 plan comes with a subscription to SonyLIV Mobile for 12 months. Apart from the difference in the OTT benefit, both the Rs 401 plans are the same. The Sun NXT Premium HD subscription offered to the customer would allow the user to watch content in two screens (mobile & TV) at no extra cost for a period of one year. Let's take a look at the overall benefits of the newly launched Rs 401 postpaid plan by Vi.

Read More - Vi Max Plans Announced by Vodafone Idea, Brings 4 New Plans

Vi Max 401 South Plan Details

The Rs 401 plan is the entry-level option for Vi postpaid customers. With the newly launched Vi Max 401 South plan, customers will get unlimited voice calling, 3000 SMS/month, unlimited data consumption between 12 AM and 6 AM, and 50GB of monthly data with a 200GB monthly rollover. The additional benefits of this plan are Sun NXT Premium HD, Vi Movies & TV VIP, Hungama Music in Vi app, and Vi Games on the Vi app.

Once you have consumed the 50GB of data, then you will have to pay Rs 20 for each additional GB of data that you consume. It is on a pay-as-you-go model. So the new Rs 401 plan is clearly an offering to entice users who want to consume regional content from Southern India.