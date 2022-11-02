Vi Max Plans Announced by Vodafone Idea, Brings 4 New Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just announced new Vi Max plans. There are a total of four new plans on the list. A few days back, TelecomTalk reported that Vodafone Idea had discontinued REDX plans. But Vi has brought back a new REDX plan under this category of Vi Max plans. The four new plans will cost Rs 401, Rs 501, Rs 701 and Rs 1101. The fourth plan, which is the Rs 1101, is branded REDX. This will be the only Vi REDX plan that will be available for customers right now. All of these are postpaid plans, and customers who subscribe to these plans will get priority services at Vi stores. In addition, customers on the Vi Max plans would see their calls being picked up within 20 seconds by the customer care team, depending on the plan type.

Vi Max Plans Detailed and Explained

Vi Max Rs 401 Plan - The base or the entry-level Vodafone Idea Max plan will come for Rs 401. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3000 SMS/month, 50GB of data, and 200GB of data rollover. Post the 50GB of data limit; the consumer will have to pay Rs 20 for each GB of data he/she consumes. There's also the night unlimited data benefit present with this plan. There will be SonyLIV (Mobile), Vi Movies & TV, Vi Games (1000 free) and Hungama Music on the Vi app bundled as OTT (over-the-top) benefits for the customers.

Vi Max Rs 501 Plan - The Rs 501 Vi Max plan offers unlimited voice calling, 90GB of FUP (fair-usage-policy) data, 3000 SMS/month along with 200GB of data rollover. With this plan as well customers will have to pay Rs 20 for each GB of data they consume post the FUP limit is over. Customers also get unlimited night data offer with this plan. In OTT benefits, the Rs 501 Vi Max plan bundles 6 months of Amazon Prime, 12 months of Disney+ Hotstar (Mobile subscription for 12 months), Vi Movies & TV, Vi Games (1000 free + 5 Gold) and Hungama Music on the Vi app.

Vi Max Rs 701 Plan - The Rs 701 Vi Max plan comes with truly unlimited data along with unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS/month. Since the data offered is truly unlimited, there's no applicability of data rollover. The OTT benefits with this plan are the same as what you get with the Rs 501 plan. Users get 6 months of Amazon Prime, 12 months of Disney+ Hotstar (Super subscription for 12 months), Vi Movies & TV, Vi Games (1000 free + 5 Gold) and Hungama Music on the Vi app.

Vi REDX Rs 1101 Plan - This is the last plan on the list of Vi Max plans. This is the only REDX plan that is available for Vodafone Idea customers right now. The Vi REDX Rs 1101 plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling, truly unlimited data, and 3000 SMS/month. Customers get Amazon Prime subscription for six months, Disney+ Hotstar Super for 12 months, SonyLIV Premium for 12 months, Vi Movies & TV, Vi Games (1000 free+ 5 Gold), Hungama Music on Vi app, MakeMyTrip benefits, airport lounge access (4 times per year) and international roaming (IR) pack worth Rs 2999 once a year.

These are the four new plans announced by Vodafone Idea under the Vi Max branding. Vodafone Idea further said that customers could set their own credit limit via the Vi app. This will enable them to have greater control over their monthly spending. Vi has also upgraded its Family Plans to offer 4 connections at Rs 999, and 5 connections at Rs 1149 with Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar bundled into them.