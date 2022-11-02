Tata Tele Business Services will Offer Smartflo Cloud Solution to Anand Property Finance Limited

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), a leading B2B tech provider in the connectivity and cloud domain has just announced that it would be offering its innovative Smartflio Cloud solution to Anand Property Finance Limited (AFPL). The primary task for AFPL was to address the support queries of the clients along with handling sales-related calls for its business. A release from TTBS said that because of Smartflo's advanced capabilities, AFPL was able to streamline inbound and outbound calls with better control and monitoring.

Smartflo enabled AFPL to offer uninterrupted client interaction and auto-call routing. The solution further allowed the company's workforce to make and receive calls from anywhere and on any device in a secure manner. Because of the solution, there was not a single missed call and the company could seamlessly monitor the quality. What's innovative about the Smartflo solution is that it doesn't involve a lot of capex investment and guarantees an uptime of 99.5% backed by TTBS 24x7 managed service capabilities.

AFPL is a Pune-based TechFin NBFC and is registered with RBI. AFPL offers complete one-stop technology-driven end-to-end solutions to fintech companies. It provides PaaS (Platform as a Service), FLDG (First Loan Default Guarantee), Co-Lending, PG Bridge Loan, KYC Solutions, and Banking & Payment Gateway APIs.

Mr. Mannu Singh, Vice President, Tata Teleservices said, “Smartflo platform assists businesses in reimagining their operating models with its smart, flexible, secure, and reliable suite of cloud-based communication solutions. As businesses are realigning their operating models to adjust to the present dynamic environments, they are leveraging technology at the core, bringing multiple devices, platforms and channels into play. Our aim was to configure Smartflo with bespoke settings that AFPL needed to improve their customer experience, ensuring digital connectivity and productivity at all times.”

Extending his thoughts on the same, Mr. Prashant Tandle MD-CEO of Anand Property Finance Limited said, “TTBS Smartflo’s s quick deployment helped our agents to manage calls more effectively. Smartflo offers call recordings and easy analytics. Since this is cloud-based and scalable, there’s a complete flexibility for our employees to work from anywhere and yet ensure uninterrupted business operations. Besides complying with Regulatory, we are also able to improve the productivity of our calling processes with Smartflo. The solution not only just resolved our prevailing challenges but also enhanced our customer experience.”