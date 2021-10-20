Smart Internet Launched by Tata Tele Business, Check Details

The leading provider of digital connectivity and cloud solutions for businesses in the country, Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), has announced the launch of the industry’s first smart internet leased single suite that combines high-speed internet with cloud-based security and higher control at an optimised cost. The Smart Internet helps overcome all the challenges faced by digitally-driven businesses.

Smart Internet For Businesses

Digitally-driven businesses in the country that modernise their operations need network manageability and visibility in addition to consistent and high-speed internet connectivity with inbuilt robust protection against cyber threats. With an increase in cyberattacks such as ransomware and phishing among others, there has been a concern of network manageability and visibility that has made many businesses unproductive. Eventually, this leaves an impact on their reputation, financials and sustainability.

Smart Internet solution’s key attributes include security, reliable and ultra-fast connectivity, manageability and visibility. It provides protection against botnets, malware, ransomware, phishing, adware and command and control callbacks over protocol or port, thereby resulting in a reliable and strong DNS. There is improved control for seamless connectivity that lets users unlock or block websites and contest categories. Also, it provides manageability, which lets users view their dashboard with threats with reports and link utilisation. These benefits let businesses with more reliable and conformed security for protection against cyberattacks.

Mr Vishal Rally, Senior Vice President of Product & Marketing at Tata Teleservices stated, protection, manageability, and control are the fundamental components needed for a smart network. He added that Smart Internet has been developed to minimise cyberattacks that are faced by businesses, especially small and medium businesses that offer them seamless connectivity along with advanced security and affordable pricing.

Businesses can easily access bandwidth-heavy applications with Smart Internet. TTBS is committed to delivering digital transformation capabilities and enabling businesses to accelerate their journey of growth.

TTB has taken initiatives to empower enterprises with reliable and innovative solutions as they adapt to the digital transformation. The company offers a portfolio of enterprise-grade solutions including Smartflo, which is an advanced cloud communication suite, SD-WAN iFLX, an intelligently flexible solution for network optimisation, SmartOffice, a one-box startup kit with data, voice, apps and storage, and EZ Cloud Connect, which is a dedicated private network gateway to Ultra-Lola, Public Clouds, IoT Solutions, Collaboration Solutions and more.