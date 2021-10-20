COAI Applauds the PM Gati Shakti Vision, Says Will Boost Telecom Infra in India

COAI, which is the representative body for the telecommunications industry in India, congratulated the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the ambitious Gati Shakti project. It is a multi-model plan for connectivity, which is aimed to expedite the implementation of the infrastructural project, which will accelerate economic growth. Gati Shakti relies on digitisation and communication and will provide a major boost to the country’s telecom infrastructure.

PM Gati Shakti Vision Detailed

With the aim to build a digitally connected country, the Gati Shakti project will offer the necessary impetus that will enable an uninterrupted flow of information among other industries that work together on big multi-reach projects. The Gati Shakti Master Plan will provide precise information and guidance that is important to complete projects within a specific time frame, thereby making effective policymaking and eliminating the possibility of government expenditure.

This plan is aligned with the reforms of the telecom industry and acts as a catalyst that will contribute to the growth of the country’s economy. It will also play an important role in ensuring that the country’s telecom infrastructure is robust and offers the much-required connectivity. Its Gati Shakti platforms are digitised and bring 16 ministries including telecom together. It has been created with the vision to build and plan for complete infrastructure connectivity projects until 2025.

Regarding the Gati Shakti plan, Lt. Gen. Dr SP Kochhar, COAI’s Director General stated that they are happy to note that the Indian government is all set to use data from 16 industries and put it on the digital platform from BISAG-N. He highlighted that the ambitious Gati Shakti Master Plan operates with the objective to coordinate and integrate planning and execution of the country’s infrastructure projects.

Notably, this project will bring a conceptual change that has been directed by PM Narendra Modi wherein he mentions that the ministries will not be working in silos and integrate the designing and planning of projects. This will improve the ease of running a business for many and accelerate economic growth, improve planning and execution of projects.

With the National Master Plan, there will be enhanced global competitiveness in the country by building next-generation infrastructure. As the country creates pathways for 5G and a digital revolution that follows, it is essential to understand seamless connectivity, which is the roadmap of the Digital India initiative.