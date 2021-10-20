Soundcore Launches Saina Nehwal Edition Life Note E TWS Earbuds

Soundcore by Anker, which is a leading audio technology brand, has announced the launch of a new TWS - Life Note E, which is a Saina Nehwal special edition accessory. The truly wireless earbuds is priced at Rs 2,799 and is up for a launch price offer of Rs 1,999. The accessory is paired with many key functionalities such as 3 EQ modes, 32 hours of playtime, and big bass. The Life Note E TWS earbuds is available on Flipkart with 18 months warranty.

Life Note E TWS Earbuds

Life Note E TWS comes with oversized triple-layer drives of 10mm to deliver powerful sound output with 50 percent more bass for a superior listening experience. Also, it comes with unique and iconic equaliser modes. Firstly, there is Soundcore Signature, which is the default mode for balanced sound and realistic milds, rich bass and soaring treble. The other EQ modes are Bass Booster for enhanced bass-heavy music and Podcast to make voices stand out clearly.

Soundcore Life Note E features an AI algorithm to enhance voice pickup and seamless calling experience. The earbuds is designed to provide snug and secure fit and it weighs at just 4.6 grams that makes it 10 percent lighter than other standard offerings in the category. There is a carrying case, which extends the playback time of the TWS earbuds to 32 hours, which is four times the capacity of these earbuds, which delivers up to 8 hours playback time on a single charge.

At the launch of the Saina Nehwal edition of Soundcore Life Note E TWS earbuds, the Indian Badminton player stated that she is overwhelmed with the launch of the first signature audio collection from Soundcore by Anker. The Life Note E TWS earbuds comes with features such as one-step pairing, a single earbud mode, and Bluetooth 5.2 pairing technology for an ultra-stable connection. The pair of TWS earbuds is IPX5 water-resistant, thereby making the accessory ideal for a slew of uses.

On the whole, the latest offering from Soundcore by Anker is easy on the pocket and heavy on tech. It is believed to be a game-changer in the industry that is heavily obsessed with a plethora of TWS offerings.